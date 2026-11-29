Lincoln Riley leads USC past UCLA 45-10 at the Rose Bowl on November 28, 2026. The victory strengthens Southern California's slim chances for the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket.

On November 28, 2026, the Southern California Trojans delivered a decisive 45-10 victory over the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The comprehensive win by USC significantly disrupted the College Football Playoff aspirations and Big Ten title hopes of their rival. Head Coach Lincoln Riley stated that the team made a real statement, keeping their own slim chances alive for the 12-team playoff bracket.

Riley Praises Complete Performance

Lincoln Riley described the contest as a pretty dominating win and a complete performance on all three sides of the ball. He noted the significance of rising up to play a top-10 team in a rivalry game on the road. Riley doubted there was a bigger top-10 victory on the road in college football this year. He praised the team for playing their most complete game despite having a lot of youth on the roster.

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The coach highlighted the team's excitement for how they responded after halftime. He explained that complacency is human nature when leading by a large margin, but the players maintained a great mentality. Riley expressed that it was fun to see the future potential on display during this awesome win. He referenced the Rose Bowl being pretty good to them and indicated they would see what happens next in the standings.

Defense Stops Run and Affects Quarterback

The USC defense executed the two things needed by stopping the run and affecting the quarterback. Lincoln Riley emphasized the importance of this regardless of their own offensive play. The defense faced struggles in the first half of the season but became more consistent down the road. Gary Patterson and his staff have grown together, allowing the young players to latch onto what they face in the league.

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The secondary made critical plays, including an interception by cornerback Marcelles Williams. Riley noted that Williams just makes plays and tackles well, which is steady for their defense. The defensive unit gained confidence as the season progressed. The staff pushed the players to make the moment count, and they certainly did that today on the field.

UCLA Aspirations Dashed by Historic Youth

UCLA Head Coach Bob Chesney faced a team that challenged his squad's historic youth numbers. The Bruins had entered the game with hopes for the College Football Playoff and Big Ten title. However, the 45-10 scoreline dismantled those prospects. The Trojans had historic youth on their football team when diving into the numbers, making the quality wins even more impressive.

Nico Iamaleava, the UCLA quarterback, faced a defense that protected well against negative plays and turnovers. The Bruins were unable to match the consistency USC showed in the second half. The loss serves as a stark reality check for UCLA after a season that looked promising before this matchup. The Trojans proved they could compete with and defeat top-10 units.

Statement Win Impacts Playoff Bracket

This victory positions USC favorably within the College Football Playoff picture. The team secured a historic quality win on the road against a top-10 opponent. Such results are essential for breaking into the 12-team playoff field. The blowout nature of the win signals to selectors that USC is a complete football team.

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The win also impacts the psychological landscape for the rest of the season. USC has now won three straight games over the Bruins. This dominance in the rivalry adds weight to their playoff case. The team continues to push for a spot in the postseason despite the slim odds. The performance at the Rose Bowl suggests they are ready to compete with the best in the country.