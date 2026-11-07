USC Trojans Beat Ohio State Buckeyes 30-18 to Revive Playoff Hopes

USC Trojans defeated Ohio State Buckeyes 30-18 on October 31, 2026. Coach Lincoln Riley praised the team's unity after the upset victory.

The USC Trojans defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes with a final score of 30-18 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 31, 2026. This victory served as a critical moment for the program, effectively wiping the slate clean after previous setbacks and reigniting serious discussions about postseason eligibility.

Head Coach Lincoln Riley utilized the post-game speech to highlight the collective mentality of the locker room. Riley emphasized that the team's success was built on selflessness and a unified focus on the group rather than individual accolades.

Also read USC Trojans 2026 Football Outlook: Key Players Define Post-Ohio State Season

Riley Praises Locker Room Unity

Riley explicitly commended kicker Ryon Sayeri and kicker Caden Chittenden for their contributions during the contest. Sayeri successfully converted a 54-yard field goal attempt, while Chittenden made both of his closer-range attempts. Riley noted that their willingness to split duties demonstrated the unselfish, team-first attitude that defined the team's performance.

Big Ten Title Implications Rise

The win significantly altered the trajectory of USC's season and their standing in the College Football Playoff picture. Ohio State entered the matchup as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, bolstered by their victory over Indiana and resilience against an injury to quarterback Julian Sayin. Despite their high ranking and recent momentum, the Buckeyes struggled to score against USC's defense, resulting in their defeat.

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USC Returns to Rankings

USC had previously fallen out of the AP Top 25 Poll following a 24-7 road loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. This upset victory over a top-tier opponent propelled the Trojans back into the rankings, specifically at No. 20. The result revived hopes for Big Ten title contention and a potential first postseason berth in program history.

Next Matchup Against Indiana

The Trojans will now utilize their bye week to prepare for their next challenge, which is a road game against the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers. The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. USC players are required to report back on Sunday to begin their recovery and preparation routine.