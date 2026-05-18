USC Trojans Baseball Team Enters Big Ten Tournament as No. 4 Seed

The USC Trojans baseball team enters the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, as the No. 4 seed, looking to build a case to host an NCAA Tournament Regional at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles. If they have a strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament, they could be deserving of hosting a regional in Los Angeles for the NCAA Tournament. They will open the tournament on Friday against qualifier one, who could be either the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers, No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini, or the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans. If they can get past the quarterfinals, they could potentially meet their arch-rival, the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins, in the semifinals. Potential opponents in the championship game include the No. 2-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers and the No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks. USC would love to get revenge against Oregon and host a regional in the NCAA Tournament for this year's championship.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium.

The USC Trojans baseball team enters the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, as the No. 4 seed, aiming to build a case to host an NCAA Tournament Regional at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles, where they won the championship in 2023 and 2024. If they have a strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament, they could be deserving of hosting a regional in Los Angeles for the NCAA Tournament.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. The Trojans had a 42-14 overall record and went 20-10 in conference play during the regular season.

Following their series loss to the Ducks, capped off by a thrilling 6-5 win by Oregon on Saturday that went 14 innings, with a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 4 seed, here’s a breakdown of the Trojans path to the title game on Sunday in Omaha





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