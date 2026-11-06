USC Trojans 2026 Football Outlook: Key Players Define Post-Ohio State Season

USC Trojans face Indiana and UCLA to close the 2026 season. Analysis of key players like Trent Mosley and Mark Bowman driving the Big Ten title hopes.

The University of Southern California Trojans football program enters the final stretch of the 2026 regular season with a clear mandate after dismantling the Ohio State Buckeyes. Head coach Lincoln Riley led his squad to a decisive 30-18 victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 31, 2026. This win served as immediate redemption for Riley, who faced significant scrutiny following a disappointing loss to the Wisconsin Badgers earlier in the year. That defeat had left USC with two losses and raised questions about the team's trajectory.

Freshmen Impact and Recruit Success

Riley's aggressive recruitment strategy has yielded tangible results in the 2026 campaign, anchored by a massive class of 34 freshmen signed last year. These young athletes have revitalized the roster, proving that the investment in new talent is paying dividends on the field. The success of these freshmen has been crucial in stabilizing the team after early-season struggles. Their energy and skill have provided a new spark to an offense that needed to find its identity.

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The collective performance of the new arrivals suggests that USC has built a deep and versatile squad capable of handling the pressure of a multi-game winning streak. This depth allows Riley to rotate players effectively and keep the unit fresh during critical moments. The emergence of these rookies has transformed the team from a struggling squad into a legitimate contender for conference supremacy. Their integration into the starting lineup has been seamless and highly effective.

Trent Mosley Dominates Offense

Wide receiver Trent Mosley has emerged as the offensive engine for USC, delivering a career-defining performance against Ohio State. Despite the presence of potential top NFL Draft pick Jeremiah Smith on the opposing team, Mosley stole the spotlight. He opened the scoring with a spectacular 69-yard touchdown that electrified the home crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. His explosive play demonstrated the big-play capability that USC has sought to instill in its offense.

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Mosley concluded the game with 101 receiving yards, marking his fourth 100-yard outing of the season. He outperformed the highly touted Smith in terms of yardage and impact, proving to be the superior threat in that matchup. His ability to stretch the field and make difficult catches has made him the focal point of the Trojan attack. Mosley has drawn comparisons to former USC receiver Makai Lemon due to his catch-and-run style of play.

Looking ahead, USC needs Mosley to replicate this level of dominance in the final three games of the 2026 season. His ability to draw defensive attention creates opportunities for other receivers to operate in space. If Mosley continues to produce, USC will have a significant advantage in its upcoming matchups. His consistency is vital for maintaining momentum as the season heads toward the playoffs.

Mark Bowman Expands Role in Tight End

Tight end Mark Bowman has stepped up as a reliable target for the Trojans, contributing significantly to the passing game. Bowman gained national attention after a dramatic leaping catch over Ohio State safety Jaylen McClain during the recent victory. This highlight reel moment has already influenced merchandise sales, with the play featured on popular NIL-themed apparel. Bowman's visibility has increased, but his on-field production remains the primary focus for the coaching staff.

Although his statistics of 24 catches, 283 yards, and two touchdowns may not seem astronomical, his role is expanding rapidly. USC faces two defensive-minded opponents in the final weeks: the No. 4 ranked Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 8 ranked UCLA Bruins. Both teams are expected to deploy heavy coverage schemes specifically designed to bracket and neutralize Trent Mosley.

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As defenses focus their resources on stopping Mosley, Bowman's involvement should naturally increase. He must be prepared to win contested catches and provide a safety valve for quarterback Lincoln Riley. The upcoming games against Indiana and UCLA will test Bowman's ability to step into a larger role. His performance in these matchups could be decisive for USC's postseason aspirations.

Key Matchups and Future Outlook

Wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt presents another crucial option for the Trojans as they prepare for the final stretch. Dixon-Wyatt has demonstrated his potential with two 100-yard games against Fresno State and Oregon. He currently holds the third spot in the receiver rotation behind Mosley and other primary targets. His ability to make difficult catches will be tested against the sticky coverage styles employed by Indiana and UCLA.

Edge rusher Luke Wafle rounds out the key rotational players, though defensive schemes may limit his snap count against pass-heavy offenses. The coaching staff must balance the workload among Wafle, Dixon-Wyatt, and Mosley to maximize efficiency. Success in these final games will determine whether USC can secure the Big Ten title. A victory over Indiana and UCLA would significantly boost their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.

The stakes are incredibly high as USC aims to bring trophies back to Los Angeles. The team's ability to execute in critical moments will define their season. With Mosley leading the charge and Bowman providing secondary support, USC has the firepower to win out. The final three games will serve as the ultimate test of their 2026 recruiting success and strategic depth.