The USC Trojan Marching Band lost its performance privileges at the Rose Bowl following allegations that members vandalized UCLA campus during Conquest Week, prompting apologies and increased security at both universities.

The USC Trojan Marching Band was barred from Rose Bowl pregame and halftime performances after members allegedly vandalized UCLA's campus during Conquest Week. The decades-old rivalry between UCLA and USC took a contentious turn during Conquest Week, resulting in the USC Trojan Marching Band losing the privilege of performing during the Rose Bowl's pregame and halftime festivities Saturday after some of its members allegedly vandalized UCLA's campus.

"I like it. Their fight song should qualify as noise pollution so i think it's you know, I think it's good for everyone that we're not gunna have to hear that multiple times throughout the game," said UCLA student Eli Lynch. Lynch, who was assigned to help guard UCLA's Bruin Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, first noticed missing letters on the Wasserman Football Center sign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Lynch, USC students also ripped down several banners, vandalized a few sculptures and put soap inside a fountain.