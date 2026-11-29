New research from the University of Southern California reveals that PFHpA and PFNA exposure significantly increases liver cancer odds, especially in those with genetic predispositions to fatty liver disease.

A new study from the University of Southern California has identified two specific per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFHpA and PFNA, as having a significant association with sharply increased odds of developing liver cancer. Published research highlights that these lesser-known "forever chemicals" pose a greater risk to human health than previously understood, particularly when individuals carry specific genetic markers that predispose them to fatty liver disease.

PFHpA and PFNA Liver Cancer Risk Details

The research, led by Jesse Goodrich and Vaia Lida Chatzi, analyzed blood samples from 446 participants in the Multiethnic Cohort Study. This group consisted of 223 individuals who later developed hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer, alongside 223 matched controls who did not develop the disease.

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The samples were collected an average of 7.8 years before diagnosis, providing researchers with a rare and robust window into exposures that preceded the onset of the disease. When measuring twelve different PFAS compounds, the team found that only PFHpA and PFNA showed statistically significant associations with liver cancer development.

Participants whose blood concentrations of these chemicals ranked in the highest twenty-five percent had between two and two-and-a-half times the odds of developing hepatocellular carcinoma compared to those in the lowest exposure group. This stark contrast underscores the potency of these specific compounds in driving cancer risk over long periods.

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Newer PFAS Substitutes Pose Greater Danger

The strongest associations were observed in these newer PFAS compounds, which have received far less scientific scrutiny than the legacy chemicals PFOA and PFOS. PFOA and PFOS were phased out over concerns about their persistence in the human body, leading regulators and industry to seek alternatives.

PFHpA was introduced specifically as a substitute for these phased-out compounds under the assumption that its shorter-chain structure would make it less bioaccumulative and therefore safer. However, this study challenges that assumption by demonstrating that PFHpA carries its own measurable and significant risk for liver cancer.

Jesse Goodrich, the lead author, noted that the strongest associations were not found in the most studied legacy PFAS. He emphasized that the compounds showing the highest risk are among the newer PFAS, for which there is currently very little information regarding their effect on human health. This gap in scientific knowledge suggests that current regulatory focus may be incomplete.

Genetic Predisposition Amplifies Chemical Exposure Risk

The study broke new ground by examining the interaction between inherited genetics and chemical exposure. Using a polygenic risk score, the team estimated each participant's genetic susceptibility to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The link between PFHpA exposure and liver cancer was considerably stronger among individuals with a high genetic predisposition to fatty liver disease. In contrast, no statistically significant association appeared among those with low genetic susceptibility. This finding suggests a "one-two hit" mechanism where genes affect fat-processing pathways first, followed by chemical exposure that further damages those same pathways.

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V. Wendy Setiawan, PhD, also involved in the research, highlighted the importance of this interaction. The results point toward a future where combined genetic and environmental screening could identify high-risk individuals who would benefit most from earlier and more aggressive cancer detection protocols.

Regulatory Implications and Future Screening

While global regulatory efforts have concentrated overwhelmingly on PFOA and PFOS under international agreements, the sheer number of PFAS compounds means regulatory coverage remains patchy. The European Chemicals Agency and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are expanding their frameworks, but toxicity data for most new compounds is lacking.

The discovery that a replacement chemical carries its own measurable risk adds urgency to calls for regulating PFAS as a class rather than evaluating one molecule at a time. This approach could prevent new substances from slipping through the net and causing harm before their risks are fully understood.

For now, the findings from the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center research program support the need for vigilance. With liver cancer being the fastest-growing underlying cause of mortality related to liver disease, understanding the environmental triggers is critical for public health strategies aiming to reduce incidence rates.