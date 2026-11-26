Tucker Everett Collins, a USC student, filed a lawsuit against DHS officers for excessive force that caused him to lose his right eye during a March 28 demonstration in Los Angeles.

Tucker Everett Collins, a nineteen-year-old University of Southern California student, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Department of Homeland Security officers used excessive force during a demonstration in Los Angeles, resulting in the permanent loss of his right eye. The legal action, submitted on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, seeks accountability for the incident that occurred on March 28 outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Core Details of the Injury and Lawsuit

Tucker Everett Collins, an eighteen-year-old freshman at the time of the incident, was photographing the event when a less-lethal projectile struck his face. The complaint states that the projectile was fired by an officer using an FN 303 launcher, a device for which the manufacturer explicitly warns against aiming at the head or face. Federal policy also advises officers to avoid striking individuals in the head and neck regions, yet the lawsuit alleges this protocol was ignored.

Also read USC freshman blinded by Homeland Security projectile sues federal government

Collins, who studied astronautical engineering with a minor in cinematic arts, had brought a Sony FX30 camera to document the protest. The filing details that he stood approximately twenty to thirty feet from the facility's fence. According to the court documents, he did not approach the barrier, throw any objects, or make threats toward the officers present at the scene.

The injury caused severe medical complications that required immediate and extensive intervention. Volunteer medics provided initial treatment at the scene before a nurse transported Collins to an emergency room. He was subsequently transferred to California Hospital Medical Center, where medical professionals discovered an orbital fracture and projectile material embedded in his eye socket.

Doctors performed surgery the following day to remove his right eye and inserted a silicone implant. The lawsuit asserts that Collins now suffers from permanent monocular vision, reduced peripheral vision, and impaired depth perception. He is expected to require prosthetic and ophthalmological care for the remainder of his life.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

The Department of Homeland Security responded to the allegations by asserting that officers used the minimum amount of force necessary to protect themselves, the public, and federal property. The agency emphasized that the First Amendment protects peaceful assembly and speech but does not shield rioting activities from law enforcement intervention.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, seven official warnings were issued to the crowd before any crowd-control measures were deployed. The agency claimed that some individuals within the approximately one-thousand-person crowd threw rocks, bottles, and concrete blocks at officers. They stated that several arrests were made during the protest for alleged assaults and other offenses.

Civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone, who represents Tucker Everett Collins, strongly disputed the agency's characterization of the event. DeSimone stated that Collins never posed a threat to anyone and that no one around him was throwing objects. He argued that no order to disperse was given and that the officer fired the projectile despite these conditions.

DeSimone further noted that the Constitution protects the right to peacefully assemble and to document government actions in public spaces. He emphasized that simply recording events in plain view should not result in the loss of sight. The attorney highlighted the disturbing lack of law enforcement response at the federal, state, or local level to prosecute the officer involved.

Real-World Impact and Legal Claims

The lawsuit accuses federal officers of assault and battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It also alleges a violation of California's Bane Civil Rights Act. Additionally, the filing brings claims against the United States under the Federal Tort Claims Act, seeking damages for medical expenses, future care costs, educational disruptions, and loss of earning capacity.

Collins missed approximately one week of classes due to the injury and ongoing medical treatments. The lawsuit states that his condition has made everyday activities, including driving, significantly more difficult. His attorneys argue that the injury could negatively impact his planned career in engineering, given the importance of depth perception in his field of study.

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Beyond physical injuries, Tucker Everett Collins suffers from psychological trauma, including nightmares and panic attacks. The complaint details that these mental health challenges have persisted since the incident, affecting his daily life and academic performance. The legal filing seeks compensation for these non-economic damages alongside the financial costs of his lifelong medical needs.

Before initiating this litigation, Collins submitted a one-hundred-million-dollar administrative claim in April to the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The lawsuit notes that more than six months passed without a final decision on this claim, prompting the decision to file the suit in federal court.

Broader Context of the Demonstration

The Los Angeles demonstration was part of a wider wave of No Kings protests targeting the Trump administration's hardline immigration enforcement policies and perceived federal overreach. The event drew approximately one thousand participants who gathered outside the Metropolitan Detention Center to voice their opposition to these policies.

Tucker Everett Collins was among the many individuals documenting the protest, aiming to capture the reality of the interactions between demonstrators and federal officers. His presence at the scene was strictly observational, as he followed other protesters to the detention center and remained behind the fence line.

The identities of the officer who allegedly fired the projectile remain unknown. The lawsuit names ten anonymous officers as Does One through Ten, citing that their identities were not ascertainable at the time of filing. The complaint seeks to identify the specific individual responsible for the injury and hold them accountable.

The allegations in the lawsuit have not yet been adjudicated in court. The case proceeds as a civil action seeking monetary damages and legal remedies for the injuries sustained. It represents a significant legal challenge against federal law enforcement practices during public demonstrations in urban settings.