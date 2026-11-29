No. 15 USC played spoiler against rival UCLA with a 45-10 rout, likely dashing the No. 9-ranked Bruins' hopes for a College Football Playoff berth.

scored three touchdowns and passed for another, and No. 15 USC thrashed No. 9 UCLA 45-10 in their crosstown rivalry on Saturday, putting the Bruins' Big Ten title game hopes in jeopardy after a two-loss regular season.

The Trojans were 4 1/2-point favorites at the Rose Bowl, where a 5.0-magnitude earthquake that struck 30 miles away surprised tailgating fans before the game. Already eliminated from Big Ten title game contention before kickoff, USC was ruthless in its efficiency. The Trojans came out and scored on their first four possessions, rolling up a 28-3 lead in front of the season's only sellout crowd of 81,258 in Pasadena.

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Embattled USC coach Lincoln Riley improved to 2-8 on the road against Top 25 teams in his fifth season. The Bruins still have a shot at playing for their first Big Ten title on Dec. 5. They would need losses by No. 14 Indiana and No. 12 Oregon later Saturday to make it to Indianapolis, with other backdoor scenarios also in play. But USC exposed the Bruins, who played their worst game of the season.