USC's Updated Betting Odds Imply Difficult Draw in Regional

The USC Trojans baseball qualified for their second consecutive NCAA Tournament on Monday. USC is No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional that is being hoste

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Abbrie Covarrubias scores in the sixth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Imageson Monday. USC is No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional that is being hosted by the No. 1 seeded Texas A&M Aggies. USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon.

| Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, USC has odds of +200 to win the College Station and advance to the Super Regionals. Texas A&M is the favorite with odds of -195 to win it in front of their home crowd. The No. 3 seed in the region, the Texas State Bobcats, have odds of +1200.

Then there is the No. 4 seed Lamar Cardinals with long shot odds of +3500. This double elimination regional will get underway on Friday, May 29 with Texas A&M playing Lamar and USC playing Texas State. The winner of this regional will keep their hopes of making theIt will be a tall task for one of the three road teams to win this regional as Texas A&M has been one of the most consistent baseball programs in recent times.

The Aggies have made four of the past five NCAA Tournaments since 2022 and made the College World Series twice in this span . In 2024, they fell in the national championship to the Tennessee Volunteers. Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle celebrates after sweeping Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional series at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.

The Aggies home crowd is among the best in college baseball. They are most known for their "Ball Five" chant when an opposing pitcher is struggling to find the strike zone during a game. The whole crowd chants as one "Ball" and then adds however many balls in a row the pitcher has thrown. If a pitcher had thrown six straight balls, the crowd chants "Ball Seven" until the next pitch is throw. it can get in a player's head.

USC enters the 2026 NCAA Tournament with an overall record of 43-15. The Trojans went 20-10 in Big Ten conference play. They just missed the cut of hosting a regional in Los Angeles. Oregon infielder Maddox Molony, left, forces out USC outfielder Jack Basseer at second base as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon.

| Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images This is the second year in a row the Trojans have made the NCAA Tournament after missing out on it from 2016-2024. USC was knocked in the Corvallis Regional in 2025. They will look to take the next step forward in 2026. USC’s baseball program has a long history of success.

The Trojans have won 12 national championships in prorgram history, with their last title coming in 1998. Since then, USC has made the College World Series in 2000 and 2001. It has now been 25 years since the Trojans made it that far and they will look to change that this year. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports.

In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team.

Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.





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