What happens to USC over the final two games of the season will determine coach Lincoln Riley’s future in Los Angeles. One case for keeping Riley is what the T

What happens to USC over the final two games of the season could determine coach Lincoln Riley’s future in Los Angeles. One case for keeping Riley is what the Trojans have coming in next season and what they could stand toUSC’s 2026 recruiting class, which finished first according to every outlet has been better than advertised.

Players such as defensive end Luke Wafle, receiver Trent Mosley and tight end Mark Bowman are not just great freshman, they’re stars and arguably the best players on the roster right now. But it’s certainly not limited to those guys. Well, the Trojans have another stellar incoming class that is set to make it official on Dec. 2.

Also read Alexander: If Lincoln Riley’s job at USC is in jeopardy, who’s paying?

The 2027 class doesn’t have the same notoriety or ranking as the 2026 class, largely because it’s a smaller class with 15 commits, compared to the 34 they signed last year. But make no mistake, it’s another group of high school recruits that are ready to contribute immediately next season.

When general manager Chad Bowden and the Trojans revamped personnel staff arrived nearly two years ago — the plan was too stack the roster with California recruits, the way Pete Carroll did during the programs heyday in the early 2000s and make waves with high profile out-of-state recruits. It’s a tricky situation.

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On one hand does the USC administration still believe Riley could lead the program back to national prominence even though there has been no evidence of it during his five seasons And on the other hand, the Trojans are set up to bolster its best roster a year from now if Riley is given a sixth season. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Mater Dei 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI USC has made recruiting a defensive line over the past few recruiting class a priority.

They landed sophomore defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart from New Orleans in the 2025 class. Wafle, a New Jersey native, was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class. Stewart and Wafle have arguably been the Trojans two best defensive players this season. They kept it rolling by landing Greenwich County Day five-star edge Mekai Brown, who moved from the No. 22 overall prospect to No. 14 in the latest recruiting rankings released by 247Sports on Wednesday. The San Diego Cathedral Catholic product moved up one spot to No. 29. Fa'alave-Johnson is ranked as an athlete but safety, where he could end up starting in 2027, will be is primary position but the Trojans do plan on using him on offense in some capacity as well.

Danny Lang the best pure cover corner in the 2027 class at a passing league tournament in the summer. Lang has missed the second half of his senior season with lingering injuries, but he did leave his mark on defense and special teams before having to shut it down. He moved up from No. 68 to No. 33. Four-star safety Gavin Williams has been a three-way star for Damien this season and saw this biggest jump of any USC commit, going from No. 113 to No. 68. Don't be surprised to see Fa'alave-Johnson, Lang and Williams all playing in some capacity in the Trojans secondary. USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Oaks Christian four-star defensive lineman Tolo Tuihalamaka put together a dominant senior campaign. He moved from the No. 120 overall prospect to No. 83. Hamilton four-star receiver commit Roye Oliver has been hampered by injuries in 2026 but there's no denying the 2025 MaxPreps Sophomore of the Year's talent. He moved from No. 110 to No. 98. Corona Centennial four-star receiver Quentin Hale dropped from No. 57 to No. 66, but he fives USC seven commits ranked inside to the top 100 overall prospects.

Servite four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder is the No. 128 overall prospect and Junipero Serra tight end Jace Cannon was elevated to a four-star recruit in the latest rankings. Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism.

His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.