No. 18 USC Trojans’ bounce back at home with a 35-21 win over the Maryland Terrapins. While they appeared lethargic at first, the team woke up in the second hal

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava warms up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The No. 18 USC Trojans bounced back at home with a 35-21 win over the Maryland Terrapins. While they appeared lethargic at first, the Trojans woke up in the second half to put the game away. Senior quarterback Jayden Maiava washed away his mistakes from the loss to the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers by completing 21 of 35 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

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A key contributor to his big day was freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley. On 13 targets, Maiava recorded eight receptions, 78 yards, and two touchdowns.

“ offseason, the work we put in, a lot of fun throwing him the ball,” Maiava said about his connection with Mosley. “As well as guys like , , . It's a lot of fun out there. ” Williams finished second in receiving with three receptions for 39 yards.

Hines logged two catches for 32 yards, while Kayden Dixon-Wyatt had two receptions for 40 yards. Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava throws a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

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Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Overall, it was a slow, low-energy half for the Trojans, but after a multi-turnover game the previous week, it was a bit concerning for the senior. Maiava started off hot by completing 12 of 14 pass attempts.

Then Maiava hit a cold streak, completing only three of 13 attempts, granted it was a combination of his own play and Lincoln Riley’s play calls. After taking a 10-0 lead, the offense started to stall out, allowing the Terrapins to get back into the game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Terrapins were able to generate explosive plays that helped them take a 14-13 lead heading into halftime.

Maiava finished the half, completing 15 of 25 attempts for 187 yards and a touchdown. Mosley was his main target with 11 targets, seven receptions, 69 yards, and a touchdown. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan is given a lift after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect A key to Maiava’s big game came from the run game. The Trojans finished the first half with only 55 rushing yards, opting to throw the ball instead. This time around, Waymond Jordan and King Miller were leaned on to alleviate some pressure on Maiava. The duo contributed 129 yards in the half.

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Jordan was the leading rusher with 18 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Miller’s 70 yards off 10 rushes. They were also viable receiving options on check-downs – Jordan had two catches for 11 yards while Miller picked up 28 yards off three receptions.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams celebrates after he intercepts a pass intended for Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect USC’s defense was crucial in the turnaround as well.

The unit was able to come away with back-to-back turnovers, including interceptions by cornerbacks Jontez Williams and Marcelles Williams, which the offense scored off to help lead the Trojans to a 35-21 victory. The unit came away with a sack, four quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and four pass breakups. Senior safety Prophet Brown was the lead tackler with six tackles, plus a turnover.

The Trojans look to build on this performance in their regular-season finale against the No. 4 UCLA Bruins in the annual Crosstown Rivalry game. The Trojans and Bruins are scheduled to kick off at the Rose Bowl at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS. Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach.

He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley.

When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.