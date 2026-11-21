USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has struggled to run the ball in the Trojans' offense, and coach Lincoln Riley partially blames himself for that.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava scrambles out of the pocket during a win over Washington at the Coliseum on Oct. 3. Jayden Maiava is preparing for what is likely his final game at the Coliseum, with USC needing its senior quarterback to help the Trojans finish strong.

Maiava has run far less than in past seasons and struggled recently with interceptions, pressure and downfield passing, leaving questions about his confidence and the offense. With its slim playoff hopes and coach Lincoln Riley’s future potentially hanging in the balance, No. 18 USC faces Maryland on Saturday.has coached college quarterbacks through innumerable questions that come up while playing the position.

Also read Lincoln Riley Names Key Skill That USC is Pushing Jayden Maiava To Utilize More

And in his experience, few are as tough as telling a quarterback when — or when not — to take off. , that decision has been a source of consternation this season to those watching and wondering how a previously mobile passer suddenly turned so statuesque. As the Trojans take on Maryland on Saturday and Maiava suits up for what’s likely his last game at the Coliseum, it feels like one final hurdle for the senior quarterback.

Carson Palmer has Santa Margarita undefeated — and questions swirling about his future Second-year Santa Margarita coach Carson Palmer tries to stay focused on today despite rumors about his future as a potential coach in the college ranks.

Advertisement

“It’s something we’re continuing to push him to be able to do,” said Riley, when asked about Maiava running more. “Because when defenses have to defend that, it does change the way that the game is played and it can certainly take some stress off of the offense. ” That element of Riley’s offense has clearly been missing. Maiava has minus-71 yards rushing through 10 games.

He has carried the ball just 13 times, not counting sacks . That’s 26designed carries and scrambles than last season, when he rushed for 157 yards and six touchdowns. It’s even seven fewer than Maiava had as a sophomore at USC, when he only started the final four games. , ran the ball 113 times during the 2022 season and 97 times in 2023.

At Oklahoma, Riley’s quarterbacks often ran even more than that. Kyler Murray had 140 rushes in his Heisman-winning season. The only time a Riley-coached quarterback has had fewer scrambles than this version of Maiava was with Miller Moss in 2024. Why Maiava has run so much less isn’t entirely clear, considering his past profile.

Riley blamed himself for that, for not putting his quarterback in as many designed opportunities to run.comfortable in USC’s offense that “he knows exactly where the ball needs to go” and was thus less likely to take off. Riley said in September that he believed, during their time together, that Maiava had improved more than any other quarterback he’d ever worked with.

But over the back half of his senior season, Maiava hasn’t exactly looked comfortable at the helm of the Trojans’ offense. He’s thrown five interceptions to three touchdowns over his past three games and has struggled with his presence in the pocket. That’s not what USC hoped it would be getting from Maiava, who has been under Riley’s tutelage longer than any of his other starting quarterbacks.

Advertisement

Maiava has thrown far less downfield — 43 passes of 20-plus yards this season, compared to 76 last year — and been far less effective when he does. He’s also struggled more against the blitz, completing just 35.6% of his passes under pressure in 2026, compared to 42% a season ago. After his most recent performance — a 311-yard, three-interception showing in a loss to Indiana — Maiava said he “let my team down.

”USC coach Lincoln Riley hasn’t given up on a long-shot push to make the College Football Playoff field and says the Trojans must focus on winning their final two games.

“I just love to compete,” Maiava said. “It happens, regardless of whether I think about it or not. ”. Maryland is just 4-6, but has won two in a row since firing its coach, including a win over Wisconsin, which beat USC last month.

After that awaits one of the more consequential crosstown rivalries in recent memory, as USC heads to the Rose Bowl to face No. 4College Football Playoff“Definitely finishing strong here is front and center in his mind,” Riley said of Maiava.

“He’s one of the reasons we all want to end this thing the right way. Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington Herald-Times.