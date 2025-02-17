USC Rallies Past Washington in Big Ten Thriller

No. 6 USC overcame a double-digit deficit to defeat Washington 69-64 in a thrilling Big Ten matchup. Kiki Iriafen led the Trojans with 19 points, while JuJu Watkins added 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Kiki Iriafen poured in 19 points and No. 6 USC staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Washington 69-64 on Sunday. JuJu Watkins contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the Trojans (23-2, 13-1 Big Ten ), who were riding high after a dominant victory over top-ranked UCLA but found themselves trailing by as many as 12 points against the Huskies. Kennedy Smith chipped in with 14 points, knocking down 4 of 8 three-point attempts.

USC shot a dismal 29% from the field in the first three quarters before catching fire in the fourth, connecting on 11 of 16 shots. Washington's Sayvia Sellers led all scorers with 24 points, while Hannah Stines, who diligently shadowed Watkins defensively throughout the game, added 10 points and 10 rebounds.From the tip-off, the Huskies (14-12, 5-9) employed a deliberate pace, meticulously draining the shot clock on every possession. This methodical approach resulted in a tight 23-23 tie at halftime, a period marked by only four field goals made. USC struggled to reach the 30-point mark until nearly eight minutes into the third quarter. However, the Trojans unleashed a powerful offensive surge in the final 12 minutes, accumulating 38 points.Key moments defined the game's momentum. With 4:19 remaining in regulation, Talia von Oelhoffen found Iriafen for a transition layup and a crucial foul, giving USC a 55-53 lead. USC's shooting performance also shifted dramatically. While they struggled from beyond the arc in the first three quarters, going 4 for 16, they found their range in the fourth, connecting on 4 of 7 three-pointers. This pivotal turnaround proved decisive in securing the victory for the Trojans. USC extended their winning streak to four games and solidified their position as the top seed contender in the Big Ten heading into the final three matchups of the regular season. Washington, on the other hand, faced another setback against a top-10 team, falling to 0-4 against such opponents this season. All four losses were agonizingly close, decided by 10 points or fewer. The Huskies will look to bounce back against Rutgers on Thursday.





