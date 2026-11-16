USC Men's Basketball Stages Historic Rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

USC men's basketball delivers a historic 122-46 blowout victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on November 15, 2026, setting a program record for largest margin of win at 76 points.

The USC men's basketball team delivered a historic and dominant performance by routing Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a score of 122-46 on Sunday, November 15, 2026. The game took place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, marking the Trojans' most complete showing of the season to date. This victory establishes a new program record for the largest margin of victory in USC history, surpassing previous highs with a decisive 76-point differential.

Historic Scoring Milestones and Statistical Dominance

USC achieved several unprecedented statistical benchmarks during this crushing win. The team scored 122 points, reaching the century mark for the first time this season. The 76-point victory margin is the largest in the entire history of the USC men's basketball program. Additionally, the Trojans set a single-season record for points scored in a half, accumulating 62 points before halftime. This offensive explosion occurred just one day after securing their first Power 4 nonconference road win since 2017, signaling a major shift in momentum for the team.

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Key Player Performances and Roster Contributions

Freshman forward Adonis Ratliff emerged as a primary offensive engine, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. Ratliff also demonstrated impressive playmaking ability with five assists, including eight of the Trojans' first 15 points. Sophomore guard Alijah Arenas led all scorers with 21 points and added six assists. Arenas shot with exceptional efficiency, hitting 6 of 7 field goals and 4 of 5 three-pointers. Senior guard Rodney Rice contributed 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting, while neither Arenas nor Rice committed a single turnover throughout the game.

Debut of Christian Collins and Defensive Impact

Highly touted freshman forward Christian Collins made his highly anticipated USC debut midway through the first half. Collins, who missed the first three games of the year due to injury, made an immediate impact by recording a steal, two assists, two blocks, and two points in just 12 minutes of play. The defensive frontcourt, featuring Adonis Ratliff, freshman center Darius Ratliff, and junior forward Jacob Cofie, effectively neutralized the Arkansas-Pine Bluff paint offense. USC's length and size at every position created insurmountable challenges for the Golden Lions.

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Arkansas-Pine Bluff Struggles and Second Half Dynamics

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-4) struggled to find any offensive rhythm against the heavily favored Trojans. The Golden Lions shot just 24% from the field and committed 19 turnovers. USC capitalized on these mistakes by scoring 26 fast-break points, with 12 of those occurring in the second half. Despite trailing by over 50 points, Arkansas-Pine Bluff continued to attack aggressively, though it resulted in further transition opportunities for USC. Sophomore guard Jai'chaunn Hayes scored 11 points for the visiting team, and redshirt freshman Jahmari Hamilton-Brown also added 11 points. USC bench production was significant, with senior guard Jalen Cox scoring a season-high 17 points.

Season Outlook and Program Trajectory

This comprehensive victory at the Galen Center solidifies USC's position as a top-tier contender, improving their record to 4-0. The performance highlights the depth and versatility of USC coach Eric Musselman's roster. With five starters scoring in double figures and key contributions from the bench, the Trojans displayed a level of cohesion and execution not previously seen. The combination of star power from Arenas and Rice, alongside the emerging talents of the Ratliff brothers and Collins, suggests a formidable lineup heading into the rest of the conference schedule. The team's ability to secure such a decisive win against a struggling opponent underscores their readiness for the challenges ahead.