USC President Beong-Soo Kim announced the move in a message to the Trojan community Wednesday.

The USC band before the 95th Rose Bowl game between Penn State and USC at the Rose Bowl on Thursday January 1, 2009, in Pasadena.

LOS ANGELES — The USC Trojan Marching Band won’t be performing on the field at this weekend’s rivalry football game versus UCLA, with USC’s president announcing Wednesday, Nov. 25, that some members of the band committed an act of vandalism at the Bruins’ campus.

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“This morning, we learned that a portion of UCLA’s campus had been vandalized by individual students belonging to the Trojan Marching Band,” Kim wrote. “This conduct runs contrary to USC’s values and is unacceptable. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and an investigation is underway. Appropriate interim actions will be or have already been taken, and any student ultimately found responsible will be subject to discipline under university policy.