Details surrounding the vandalism were not disclosed.

The University of Southern California’s Trojan Marching Band will not perform this weekend during the football team’s match against rival University of California, Los Angeles after some of its members vandalized the UCLA campus, USC’s president said.

In a note sent to the student body, USC President Beong-Soo Kim said the Trojan Marching Band will not take the field during pre-game and halftime performances at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The president said the move was “out of respect for UCLA,” and to “provide time to reflect on the collective responsibility we share to uphold our university’s values. ”“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and an investigation is underway,” Kim’s statement read.

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“Appropriate interim actions will be or have already been taken, and any student ultimately found responsible will be subject to discipline under university policy. ” Details surrounding the vandalism were not disclosed. It’s unclear how the university determined the marching band members took part in the incident. The USC president also issued an apology to UCLA.