USC President confirms Marching Band members will miss the UCLA rivalry game at the Rose Bowl following vandalism at the Wasserman Football Center.

USC President Beong-Soo Kim has confirmed that members of the USC Marching Band will be barred from participating in Saturday's high-stakes football matchup against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. This disciplinary measure follows a reported act of vandalism by individual students belonging to the Trojan Marching Band on the University of California, Los Angeles campus. The incident has sparked immediate administrative action and public apologies from university leadership as the rivalry between the two schools reaches a critical juncture.

Details of Vandalism and Immediate Ban

The controversy centers on alleged acts committed at the Wasserman Football Center, a key facility for the UCLA Bruins program. According to reports, students associated with the USC Marching Band physically removed letters from the center's signage. The modification was intended to alter the official name of the facility to read a derogatory phrase targeting football. USC President Beong-Soo Kim stated that the university learned of the vandalism on the morning preceding the game. He confirmed that those involved would not be taking the field, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to the misconduct that occurred off-campus.

Also read USC marching band won’t march in UCLA game after ‘unacceptable’ vandalism at Westwood campus

University Leadership Response and Apology

USC President Beong-Soo Kim issued a strong condemnation of the actions, describing them as entirely contrary to the university's core values. He characterized the conduct as unacceptable and emphasized that the institution is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies. An official investigation is currently underway to determine the full scope of the involvement and the specific individuals responsible. The administration stated that appropriate interim actions have already been or will be taken against the students involved. This swift response aims to address the breach of trust and uphold the standards expected of USC students.

President Kim also extended deepest apologies to the entire UCLA community for the damage caused. He highlighted that the rivalry between the two institutions is one of the great traditions in college athletics. However, he stressed that this historic competition has always rested on a foundation of mutual respect. The president made it clear that the events that occurred on UCLA's campus last night have no place in this storied tradition. This statement serves as a formal acknowledgment of the injury caused to the rival institution and their fanbase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rivalry Context and Game Stakes

The upcoming matchup at the Rose Bowl carries significant weight beyond the immediate incident. The game is expected to be rife with tension due to the long-running history between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans. Both teams enter the contest with compelling but divergent season records that make the outcome unpredictable. UCLA currently holds a strong position with a 10-1 record, demonstrating consistency and dominance throughout the season. USC, entering with an 8-3 record, faces a steep climb but remains motivated to secure a victory against their arch-rivals.

Disciplinary Path Forward

The university has outlined a clear path for accountability moving forward. Any student ultimately found responsible for the vandalism will be subject to discipline under established university policy. This process ensures that consequences are applied fairly and in accordance with institutional rules. The combination of legal cooperation and internal disciplinary measures reflects the severity with which USC views the incident. As the game approaches, the focus remains on restoring respect to the rivalry while addressing the specific misconduct committed by a subset of the student body.