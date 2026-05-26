USC Looks to Bounce Back from Tough Finish After USCCelebrates a home run

USC hosts the Oregon Ducks on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon, while the team faces a No. 12 national seed Texas A&M in a double-elimination regional in College Station, Texas.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena as the team hosts the Oregon Ducks on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. The Trojans will enter postseason play as the No. 2 seed in a loaded regional hosted by No. 12 national seed Texas A&M. USC finished the regular season and Big Ten Tournament with a 43-15 overall record, continuing one of the program’s strongest seasons in decades.

The Trojans appeared to be building a hosting résumé of their own after a historic 32-1 home record at Dedeaux Field. But those hopes took a hit in heartbreaking fashion when USC fell to crosstown rival UCLA 7-5 on a walk-off in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Instead of welcoming postseason baseball to Los Angeles, Andy Stankiewicz’s group now heads into SEC country with another challenge in front of it.

,USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. The regional follows the standard double-elimination format, meaning teams must lose twice before elimination. The winners of Friday’s games will meet Saturday night, while the losing teams will face off earlier Saturday in an elimination matchup. Opening-round action will air across the SEC Network and ESPN+, with USC’s Friday matchup against Texas State streaming on ESPN+.

USC outfielder Jack Basseer hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. USC finished with one of the best regular seasons in program history, and many of the Trojans who experienced the disappointment of last season's regional final return with the goal of getting beyond regional weekend and making a deeper postseason run. Texas A&M opens regional play against Lamar before USC takes on Texas State later in the evening.

The Aggies enter at 39-14 and earned the No. 12 national seed despite an early SEC Tournament exit. The Bobcats enter with a 36-24 record and already know what success against Texas A&M looks like. Texas State split two regular-season games against the Aggies, dropping one matchup in College Station before returning home and earning a win in San Marcos





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USC Trojans College Baseball NCAA Tournament Texas A&M Aggies Double-Elimination Format Regional Play Jack Basseer Mason Edwards Andy Stankiewicz

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