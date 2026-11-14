USC Learns Fate of Indiana Quarterback Josh Hoover Before Kickoff

The USC Trojans weren't entirely certain injured quarterback Josh Hoover would suit up, but they received word of his fate before the opening kick.

Oct 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover looks on during overtime against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectYet many, including USC, wondered if Hoover would play amid his previous injury against Minnesota.

Well, IU coach Curt Cignetti revealed the status of Hoover before kickoff of the Nov. 14 showdown at Memorial Stadium. Oct 31, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The national champion-winning coach Cignetti handed the Big Ten Network this pregame update on his week one starter, Hoover.

Also read What needs to happen for USC to make the CFP – besides winning out

This indicates that Hoover could see snaps for the Hoosiers' offense even though Wilson guided the 23-16 win over the Golden Gophers in overtime. Curt Cignetti says on BTN that Josh Hoover is available to play against USC and has looked better during this week of practice. Talked positively about Grant Wilson, but did not name a starter forWilson hit 9 of 17 passes for 156 yards and tossed one touchdown in the win over the Golden Gophers.

Hoover finished with 8 of 19 passes for 119 yards and tossed one touchdown, but got picked off once. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connecthinted that the Trojans' defense would see two quarterbacks inside Memorial Stadium during an episode of Trojans Live on Nov. 9.

"We've had a chance to see both of these guys but we've got to be ready for both," Riley said. "They have their strengths and weaknesses and certainly some things that favor the other. We've got to be ready for them and potentially see both guys. They're both very capable of running their offense.

""Really good football team. Definitely one of the more explosive offenses in the country. They return a lot of good players. They have multiple great wide receivers and an experienced quarterback.

They're good at the running back position and offensive line," Riley added. Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The road to the Big Ten Conference Championship Game on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis, Indiana, becomes crystallized after Nov. 14, along with the College Football Playoff picture. And both USC and Indiana are very much in the mix for both spots.

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The Trojans improved their chances by beating Ohio State on Halloween, with the Buckeyes ranked No. 2 at the time. Indiana, meanwhile, still entered in outstanding shape for both the conference title and a CFP spot with its 8-1 overall record. Granted, UCLA helped strengthen its case by avoiding the Nov. 13 upset against Illinois at the Rose Bowl, keeping the Bruins undefeated and in the hunt for the conference title and CFP.

Even the Oregon Ducks aren't out of the race just yet despite taking three regular season losses. Oregon already owns the tiebreaker over USC thanks to its 41-27 rout on Sept. 26 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But USC taking down Indiana can boost the Trojans' chances to make it to Indianapolis on Dec. 5 with the conference title on the line, plus impress the CFP committee.

Even if it means the Trojans preparing for two Indiana quarterbacks to get there. Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders.

Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.