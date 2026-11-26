The 15th-ranked Trojans looked complacent at times against Maryland last week, but the players are confident that won’t happen against the No. 10 Bruins on Saturday.

LOS ANGELES — The effects of head coach Lincoln Riley’s halftime speech during USC’s game against Maryland are still reverberating.

“It’s something that was needed and it fired us up,” defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren said. “We were able to go out in the second half better, and that was something that helped us. ” The 15th-ranked Trojans had scored 10 points in the opening quarter, then allowed the Terrapins to come back and put up two touchdowns in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Riley and the coaching staff came into the locker room with fiery intent and immediately addressed the concerns over effort and physicality.