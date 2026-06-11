USC Football Poised for Major Leap in 2026 Under Lincoln Riley

With the top recruiting class in the nation and a record number of returning starters, the Southern California Trojans are positioning themselves for a deep run in the Big Ten.

As head coach Lincoln Riley enters his fifth season leading the Southern California Trojans, the expectations surrounding the program have reached a fever pitch. The pressure to perform is no longer just about winning games but about reclaiming a spot at the summit of college football .

Transitioning into the Big Ten conference has brought new challenges, requiring a shift in physicality and strategy to compete against some of the most rugged teams in the country. Despite the inherent difficulties of conference realignment, the Trojans have spent the offseason aggressively strengthening their foundation. The goal is clear: establish a consistent winning culture that can withstand the rigors of the Big Ten and finally break through the ceiling that has kept them from the College Football Playoff.

Central to this ambition is a recruiting effort that has been nothing short of historic. USC has secured the number one recruiting class in the country for 2026, boasting a total of 35 high school commitments. This haul is not merely about quantity but extreme quality. The program successfully landed elite talents such as five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle and five-star tight end Mark Bowman, both of whom are expected to be immediate game-changers.

The addition of four-star cornerback Elbert Hill and four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield further bolsters a defense that is desperate for a dominant identity. The strategic distribution of these recruits across the roster is impressive, with six wide receivers, five defensive linemen, and four edge rushers coming in to provide depth and competition. This influx of top-tier talent suggests that Riley is building a roster designed for longevity and high-level competitiveness.

Beyond the new recruits, USC holds a massive advantage in terms of experience and continuity. In an era where the transfer portal often guts rosters, the Trojans have managed to bring back 15 starters, the highest number of any team in the FBS. This level of stability is rare in modern college football and provides a significant edge in terms of chemistry and playbook execution.

On the offensive side, the returning core is formidable, featuring running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan, alongside wide receiver Tanook Hines. The offensive line is particularly strong with the return of Elijah Paige, Tobias Raymond, Kilian O'Connor, Alani Noa, and Justin Tauanuu. This veteran front will be crucial in protecting and supporting quarterback Jayden Maiava.

As Maiava looks to build upon his 2025 campaign, his ability to evolve into one of the premier quarterbacks in the Big Ten will likely be the deciding factor between a good season and a legendary one. To complement this continuity, the coaching staff has been surgical in the transfer portal, bringing in key pieces to fill specific voids.

The arrivals of wide receiver Terrell Anderson and tight end Tucker Ashcraft provide more weapons for the offense, while defensive additions like tackle Alex VanSumeren, end Zuriah Fisher, linebacker Deven Bryant, and cornerback Jontez Williams add necessary grit to the defensive unit. These targeted additions, combined with a returning core and an elite freshman class, make USC's offseason one of the most successful in the country.

While Riley has yet to lead the Trojans to the CFP, the momentum is shifting. With an 8-4 record last season that included statement wins over Michigan and Iowa, the trajectory is pointed upward. If the pieces fit together as planned, 2026 could be the year the Southern California Trojans return to national prominence





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Big Ten College Football Recruiting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Utah Checkdown podcast: Courts deliver major blow to Big 12, NCAA + Previewing Houston footballIt's already been a busy week for college athletics, with the news about Brendan Sorsby's injunction dominating the news cycle — for good reason.

Read more »

USC paid Lincoln Riley nearly $12 million in lackluster 2024 seasonRecently acquired tax records also show that the university spent $6.1 million to bring in basketball coach Eric Musselman.

Read more »

USC men’s basketball has best roster under Eric Musselman: ‘We look the part’Eric Musselman is part coach, part salesman. He has to be, given his DNA. His father, a journeyman basketball coach known for packing arenas wherever he went, taught him that an essential portion o…

Read more »

USC Trojans Basketball Stars Don't Hold Back on Next Season's PotentialFollowing the 2025 season, the USC Trojans basketball team has an opportunity to make a significant impact with the return of three key players, in addition to

Read more »