Southern California football faces a critical juncture as head coach Lincoln Riley navigates a pivotal game against Maryland and a must-win against UCLA to secure his job.

The Southern California Trojans prepare for a defining moment in their college football season with a scheduled matchup against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This contest marks the final regular-season home game for the program and serves as a critical test for head coach Lincoln Riley, whose tenure appears to be hanging in the balance. With the team sitting at a 7-3 overall record and 4-3 in the Big Ten, the stakes extend beyond conference standings to the very future of the coaching staff.

Season Context and Playoff Hopes Diminish

The Trojans, currently ranked No. 18, find themselves out of contention for the Big Ten Championship game scheduled for December 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The team also faces a very slim chance of securing a berth in the College Football Playoff for the first time in its historic program history. This recent reality shifts the focus from championship aspirations to legacy building and securing a strong finish for the departing seniors.

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Senior Sendoffs and Injury Updates

The upcoming game will serve as a tribute to several notable seniors who have left their mark on USC, including quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back Waymond Jordan, cornerback Prophet Brown, and safety Christian Pierce. On the injury front, the team received positive news with wide receiver Zacharyus Williams and tight end Mark Bowman upgraded to probable for Saturday. However, linebacker GianCarlo Rufo was downgraded to doubtful and will not play against the Terrapins.

Riley's Performance Metrics Under Scrutiny

Head coach Lincoln Riley faces intense scrutiny following a recent loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, which dropped his overall record against AP Top 25 opponents to 6-15. This statistic represents a new low for Riley during his time with the Trojans and has fueled arguments among fans and analysts that the program is underperforming in high-stakes environments. The narrative surrounding his job security has intensified significantly since the program suffered a defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 31 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

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The Crosstown Rivalry and Coaching Comparisons

A major factor in the current discourse is the contrasting trajectories of USC and its local rival, the UCLA Bruins. UCLA head coach Bob Chesney has transformed his team overnight in his first season, positioning the undefeated No. 4 Bruins on the doorstep of the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff. While USC has defeated the Bruins in the Crosstown Rivalry for the last two years, a loss in this final matchup could provide sufficient justification for the administration to part ways with Riley, whose contract buyout is approximately $70 million.

Historical Matchup and Final Outlook

Saturday's game against Maryland is only the second all-time meeting between the two programs, with the previous encounter occurring in College Park, Maryland, in 2024. The Terrapins won that contest 29-28, and the Trojans are now looking to secure their first-ever victory over the team. The results of this game, combined with the final regular-season showdown against the undefeated No. 4 UCLA Bruins, will likely determine whether Lincoln Riley remains with the USC Trojans as the program enters a new era.