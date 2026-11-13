USC Faces Indiana Quarterback Uncertainty With Playoff Hopes at Stake

No. 18 USC visits No. 9 Indiana on Saturday with both teams' College Football Playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has not named a starter between struggling Josh Hoover and backup Grant Wilson.

No. 18 USC visits No. 9 Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington with both teams' College Football Playoff hopes on the line. The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PST on CBS.

USC is 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Indiana is 8-1 and 5-1 in the Big Ten. A loss in Bloomington would knock USC out of playoff contention and reignite questions about coach Lincoln Riley's future. A win would put the Trojans firmly in the playoff conversation.

Also read USC Trojans Lengthy Injury Report Ahead of Indiana Showdown

USC Playoff Hopes And Ranking Outlook

USC checked in at No. 20 in the initial CFP rankings before beating Ohio State. Just keep winning and the Trojans could hurdle teams the way tight end Mark Bowman jumped over Ohio State's Jaylen McClain at the Coliseum. A win over Indiana plus a victory over Maryland at the Coliseum next weekend would set up a rivalry showdown against No. 4 UCLA two days after Thanksgiving.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti would not say whether he will start struggling quarterback Josh Hoover or backup Grant Wilson. Wilson entered in the second half against Minnesota two weeks ago after Hoover took a big hit and rallied the Hoosiers to a 23-16 overtime victory. Hoover is not listed on the Big Ten availability report, meaning he is healthy enough to play.

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But over his last four games, Hoover has completed only 48 percent of his passes and was clearly affected by injury. He came to Indiana as a top transfer. Riley suggested it does not matter who takes the snaps for the Hoosiers. At the end of the day, it looks like they have an offensive system they believe in, Riley said.

Indiana Quarterback Uncertainty And Defense

I doubt that we are going to all of a sudden see some radically different offense based on who the quarterback is. We have got to go play really good defense no matter who is in there. Under-center uncertainty is nothing new for USC this season. It was not clear in Week 1 who would start for Fresno State, nor was it obvious two weeks later if Rutgers was sticking with its original starter.

An injury to Ohio State star Julian Sayin left USC to face backup Luke Fahey, and the Trojans terrorized him. Whoever plays quarterback for Indiana will have an array of weapons, including star wideout Charlie Becker, who is tracking to be a top-15 pick in the 2027 NFL draft. That should be nothing new for USC after facing Ohio State and presumptive No. 1 pick Jeremiah Smith.

Cornerback Chasen Johnson called Becker a real physical guy with great speed and a really experienced receiver. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava focused on a short passing attack against Ohio State, leading to one of his better games. It helps to have players like wide receiver Trent Mosley and Bowman, who can turn short passes into huge gains. Mosley produced a 69-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown, and Bowman hurdled his way to a 70-yard reception.

Jayden Maiava Health And Game Plan

Maiava called it a pretty cool game plan. With the benefit of extra rest, Riley said Maiava is now the healthiest he has been all season. He is in a great place mentally, Riley said. He is in a great place physically right now.

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He has had some bumps and bruises along the year, but right now he is as healthy as he has been in terms of his body feeling good. He is ready to roll, and I think he is gearing up to play extremely well in this last stretch. USC is coming off its second bye week of the season, and the first one did not go well.

Last month the Trojans were manhandled on the road by Wisconsin after their first extended break. That prompted Riley to adjust how his team handled having two weeks before facing Indiana. Having the other bye only a few weeks ago has resulted in a fresher team, Riley said, allowing the Trojans to be more aggressive in practicing and managing their schedule.

I think it is fair to say we are quite a bit further ahead, Riley said, than we were at this point before playing Wisconsin. The Trojans are a pretty battle-tested group right now, Riley said, after playing Oregon and Ohio State at the Coliseum and Penn State on the road. Many freshmen, including Mosley and Bowman, have made huge contributions but have never faced big college games in November.

Trojans Freshness And Indiana Injuries

Like anything, the more you are in it, the better, Riley said. Indiana's leading rusher, Turbo Richard, will not play because of an undisclosed injury, a huge blow to the Hoosiers offense. Starting right guard Joe Brunner is also out. Indiana will probably rely more heavily on running back Lee Beebe Jr., who is averaging 79.4 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

It is still up in the air if Hoover will be healthy enough coming out of Indiana's bye. Banged up for most of the past month, Hoover was replaced by Wilson in the Hoosiers' last game. Wilson proceeded to bring Indiana back from the brink in the overtime win over Minnesota. Riley's calm comes from the fact that preparing for quarterback questions has been a season-long theme.

His team has spent pretty much the entire season preparing for opponents racked by uncertainty at the position. The stakes could decide not just the Big Ten race but both teams' College Football Playoff fates. Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times.