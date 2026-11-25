Here is one key reason why the USC Trojans are considered one of the big winners in the new College Football Playoff rankings.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a penalty in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the USC Trojans moved up three spots in the latest CFP rankings to No. 15 ahead of their Posting an 8-3 overall record, the Trojans have a slim chance to make the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis on Dec. 5 and are still holding out hope of reaching the College Football Playoff, despite being a three-loss team. Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava warms up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

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Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect All of those aspirations will come down to how the Trojans perform against the Bruins on Saturday at the Rose Bowl as they look to retain the Victory Bell for the third consecutive season. With the new rankings released, here are three reasons why the Trojans were considered a big winner.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect While the No. 12 Oregon Ducks and No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes were considered big winners in Tuesday's CFP rankings release ahead of rivalry week, the Trojans also benefited from an upset-filled Week 12.

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The Trojans are the second-highest-ranked three-loss team, only behind coach Dan Lanning's Ducks. , the Trojans have a prime opportunity to improve their CFP chances and potentially earn a spot in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney in the second half the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Saturday's Crosstown Rivalry matchup on Saturday at the Rose Bowl between the Trojans and Bruins will be among the most pivotal game in the series in recent memory.

There is much on the line for both teams, but for the Trojans, in their fifth season under Lincoln Riley and with pressure beginning to build, Saturday's rivalry matchup is an opportunity for USC to finish the regular season on a high note and give themselves a chance at making the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis and the CFP if chaos ensues. The Trojans are pulling for the Ducks and Hawkeyes to lose on Saturday in stunning upsets.

A Hoosiers loss to the Purdue Boilermakers would also help the Trojans in terms of their chances of reaching the CFP for the first time in program history. The Trojans look to retain the Victory Bell on Saturday when they face the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. With the Bruins going through quarterback uncertainty, the Trojans are currently seven-point favorites, perbetting odds.

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The Trojans and Bruins will kick off from the Rose Bowl at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, with the game broadcast on CBS. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI.

Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated.

He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.