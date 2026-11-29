USC football defeated UCLA 45-10 on November 28, 2026, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, showcasing a decisive victory led by Coach Lincoln Riley.

The USC Trojans dismantled the No. 9 UCLA Bruins with a decisive 45-10 victory at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, November 28, 2026. This comprehensive win not only solidified USC's standing in the Big Ten Conference but also dealt a likely fatal blow to UCLA's College Football Playoff hopes. The 45-10 scoreline reflects a total dominance that left the Bruins with a 6-3 conference record and no path to the conference championship game unless unlikely external results go their way.

Trojan quarterback Jayden Maiava delivered a masterclass in efficiency, completing 16 of 22 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. His performance contrasted sharply with UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who struggled significantly against USC's relentless pressure. Dieffenbach finished 18 for 35 with 196 yards, one touchdown, and a costly three interceptions. The Trojans also forced two lost fumbles from Dieffenbach, capitalizing on five total turnovers to control the game's momentum from the opening kickoff.

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USC running back King Miller proved instrumental in establishing the ground game, culminating in a crucial 1-yard touchdown run during the third quarter. This score added to the scoreboard pressure and demonstrated USC's ability to convert in the red zone. Additionally, USC running back Waymond Jordan contributed significantly by securing key first downs in the second half, sustaining drives that kept the Bruins' defense off balance throughout the contest. The offensive line opened sufficient lanes for these runners, allowing USC to control the tempo of the game.

The defensive dominance by USC was orchestrated by coordinator Gary Patterson, who limited UCLA to just 10 points. Defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield was a force in the trenches, regularly disrupting UCLA running back Anthony Woods and collapsing the pocket from the interior line. The secondary was equally effective, with USC safety Prophet Brown recording a key interception against the Bruins during the fourth quarter. This defensive barrage ensured that UCLA could not capitalize on scoring opportunities, forcing the Bruins to play from behind for the majority of the contest.

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The victory carries significant weight beyond the immediate win, as USC demonstrated its ability to handle high-stakes rivalry games with composure and skill. For Lincoln Riley, the head coach of the Trojans, this win served as a public defense of his program's trajectory. Riley emphasized the quality of the victory, noting the difficulty of blowing out a top-10 team on the road. He highlighted that the win likely made the selection committee's job more difficult, asserting that USC has proven it remains among the nation's elite despite earlier-season doubts.

Meanwhile, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney watched with a somber demeanor from the sideline, reflecting the difficulty of the day for the Bruins' program. Chesney's team was unable to adjust to USC's physical style of play, particularly on defense, where they surrendered consistent yardage and points. The coaching staffs' reactions at the end of the game highlighted the stark contrast in performance levels between the two programs. Chesney acknowledged that the future was no longer in their hands, dependent entirely on other conference results.

This victory at the Rose Bowl solidifies USC's home-field advantage and boosts their standing among conference peers. The 45-10 scoreline reflects a team that outclassed its opponent in nearly every statistical category. USC rushed for 230 yards compared to UCLA's 47, showcasing a complete control of the line of scrimmage. The win leaves USC with momentum heading into the remainder of their schedule and a clear message to the broader college football landscape.

The final tally of 45-10 serves as a definitive statement from the USC program. It silences critics who questioned the Trojans' consistency and reinforces their status as a top-tier program within the Big Ten. The comprehensive nature of the victory, marked by efficient passing, dominant rushing, and opportunistic defense, ensures that USC will be viewed as a formidable opponent for the rest of the season.