USC Trojans junior Jide Abasiri discusses the importance of the rivalry against UCLA Bruins, playoff implications, and defensive improvements ahead of the Week 13 matchup.

The USC Trojans have officially been eliminated from Big Ten Championship contention after suffering a decisive defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27, 2026. Simultaneously, the UCLA Bruins have secured their position in the College Football Playoff picture. Junior defensive tackle Jide Abasiri confirmed that the Trojans will now pivot their focus entirely to disrupting the Bruins' playoff hopes in the highly anticipated Week 13 crosstown rivalry.

Abasiri emphasized the unique challenge posed by UCLA offensive coordinator Bob Chesney. He noted that the Bruins possess a rare offensive line depth that allows for seamless rotation without any drop in performance. This twelve-man unit, anchored by transfers Jordan Davis, Carter Sweazie, and Julian Armella, enables UCLA to maintain a punishing physical style throughout the game.

Also read No. 15 USC looks to history for lessons on beating No. 10 UCLA

The statistical profile of the Bruins run game is formidable. Los Angeles averages 39.8 rushing attempts per game, ranking nineteenth nationally. They gain an average of 4.9 yards per carry and produce 194 rushing yards per contest, placing them twenty-third in the country. Abasiri acknowledged that every lineman in this group is experienced and capable of executing complex blocking schemes.

Wayne Knight leads the UCLA ground attack with 875 total yards on 157 carries. Knight is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and has scored thirteen touchdowns this season. Abasiri highlighted that the consistency of the offensive line creates perfect running lanes for Knight, making the task of stopping the run particularly difficult for the USC defensive line.

On the USC side, the defensive line has shown signs of growth under the guidance of defensive tackle coach Skyler Jones. Abasiri credited the unit for mastering the basics of leverage and hand placement. He stressed the importance of active hands and feet, noting that controlling body movement is crucial for holding the line of scrimmage against a potent rushing offense.

The Trojans defense ranks forty-fourth in yards per rush at 3.8 and thirty-first in rushing yards per game with an average of 124.5. While these numbers are serviceable, Abasiri pointed out that red zone efficiency remains an area for improvement. The team is working hard to limit explosive runs and improve their ability to stop the ball near the goal line.

Abasiri recently broke a seven-game streak without a tackle for loss by recording half a stop in Week 11 and a solo loss in Week 12. He attributed this resurgence to a focus on fundamental execution rather than individual statistics. His strategy revolves around trusting his teammates to fulfill their roles while maintaining discipline in the trenches.

Head coach Lincoln Riley continues to drive the team with high expectations. Abasiri recalled a pivotal halftime speech from the Week 12 game against Michigan State. Riley reminded the players of the standards they had set for the season and urged them not to drop below those levels.

The Trojans initially struggled in the first half of that contest but responded powerfully in the second half. Following Riley's intervention, the USC defense held Michigan State to just ten rushing yards and one score. The unit also generated two critical interceptions in the secondary during that decisive stretch.

Abasiri described Riley as a coach who knows exactly when to raise the intensity of the message. This leadership has been instrumental in keeping the defense focused on their fundamental responsibilities. The coaching staff continues to refine the unit's approach to handling double teams and maintaining gap integrity.

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The cultural significance of the USC versus UCLA rivalry adds another layer of intensity to the matchup. Abasiri noted the special nature of playing in the rival city while wearing their traditional home jerseys. This context creates a unique atmosphere that resonates deeply with the student base and the broader fan community.

A pep rally recently brought together fans and students to celebrate the start of rivalry week. Abasiri expressed his enjoyment of seeing the community come together to support the team. He aims to remind his young defenders of the pride associated with representing the university in this historic contest.

The outcome of this game carries significant weight for both programs. While USC's Big Ten hopes are extinguished, a victory could serve as a major boost to their morale and potentially keep their own College Football Playoff aspirations alive. Conversely, a loss would deal a significant blow to UCLA's standing.

Abasiri stated that he does not let the playoff implications alter his personal preparation. He maintains that he gives one hundred percent effort regardless of the stakes. His mindset remains focused on executing his specific role within the defensive scheme.

The Trojans are preparing to replicate their second-half discipline against Michigan State when they take the field against UCLA. The defensive line must leverage their improved fundamentals to counter the Bruins' physical rushing attack.

This matchup represents a crucial test for both programs as they navigate the final stretch of the regular season. USC aims to spoil UCLA's playoff party while asserting their own competitiveness. The Bruins look to cement their status as a top seed in the postseason bracket.

Abasiri's leadership on the defensive line will be vital in maintaining composure during a high-pressure environment. His ability to communicate with teammates and stay focused on the basics will likely dictate the success of the USC defense.

The rivalry continues to be one of the most watched events in college football. The intensity on both sides of the ball suggests a tightly contested battle in the trenches.

USC must address its red zone vulnerabilities to prevent UCLA from extending their lead. The defensive line's ability to penetrate the backfield will be key to disrupting Knight's rhythm.

Coach Riley's staff has worked tirelessly to prepare the team for this specific offensive scheme. The players are confident in their ability to execute the game plan effectively.

The outcome will be determined by who executes better in critical moments. Both teams have shown resilience throughout the season, making this a pivotal contest.

Abasiri remains committed to doing whatever it takes to help his team succeed. His work ethic serves as a model for the younger players on the roster.

The Trojans are eager to prove their dominance in the crosstown rivalry. They view this game as an opportunity to define their legacy for the season.

UCLA will not take this challenge lightly. The Bruins are prepared to match USC's intensity and physicality.

The game promises to be a showcase of elite college football talent. Fans on both sides are anticipating a high-level contest.

Abasiri's comments reflect the seriousness with which the team approaches this matchup. The preparation has been meticulous and thorough.

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The defensive line is ready to engage in the physical battle ahead. They are confident in their ability to control the line of scrimmage.

The rivalry week atmosphere will be electric. The energy from the crowd will surely impact the intensity of the game.

Both teams have much to play for beyond the win-loss record. The implications for postseason seeding are significant.

Abasiri's focus on basics and teamwork provides a strong foundation for the defense. This approach has yielded positive results recently.

The coaching staff's game plan will be tested immediately. The early phases of the game will set the tone for the rest of the contest.

USC must execute on first down to avoid difficult situations later. The defensive line's ability to stop the run is paramount.

UCLA will rely on their offensive line depth to sustain drives. Their ability to rotate players effectively gives them a distinct advantage.

The midfield battle will likely determine the winner. Controlling the tempo and the physicality will be crucial.

Abasiri's leadership will be essential in maintaining focus. The team needs his experience to navigate the pressure.

The Trojans are determined to make a statement. They want to prove they belong among the elite teams in the country.

UCLA is looking to solidify its playoff position. They are confident in their ability to execute their offensive game plan.

The game will be watched by fans nationwide. The rivalry continues to generate significant interest and excitement.

Abasiri's dedication to his craft is evident in his preparation. He is committed to giving his best effort on every play.

The defensive line's cohesion has improved significantly. This unity will be tested against a powerful rushing attack.

The coaching staff has emphasized the importance of fundamentals. The players are focused on executing these basics with precision.

The outcome of the game will have lasting implications. Both teams will be evaluating their performance for the postseason.

Abasiri's comments highlight the seriousness of the occasion. The team is fully prepared for the challenge ahead.