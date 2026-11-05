USC Defense Dominates Ohio State in 30-18 Victory

USC Trojans defensive unit stifles Ohio State Buckeyes with key red zone stops and sack stats to secure a decisive 30-18 win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct 31 2026.

The USC Trojans defensive unit delivered a commanding performance to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes with a final score of 30-18 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct 31 2026. The victory was anchored by a physical defensive front that generated multiple negative plays and critical stops. This result marks a significant win for Southern California as they navigate through their conference schedule.

USC Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle emphasized the importance of trust and discipline within the defensive line. The unit executed their responsibilities with precision. Wafle noted that the players focused on staying in their designated pass rush lanes. This approach allowed the defense to operate freely and effectively throughout the contest.

Also read USC's Jayden Maiava Shares Eye-Opening Reflection on Ohio State Upset

Defensive Statistics and Red Zone Success

The USC Trojans defense recorded two sacks during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. They also accumulated seven tackles for loss and recorded one quarterback hit. A forced fumble and its subsequent recovery were part of the defensive stats as well. The unit created a total of 20 pressures on the opposing quarterback.

Ohio State Buckeyes freshman quarterback Luke Fahey faced significant challenges due to the USC Trojans pressure. He was frequently forced to throw the ball off balance or while under heavy duress. The defensive pressure resulted in several incompletions that halted Ohio State drives. This disruption was crucial in maintaining USC's defensive lead.

Advertisement

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley highlighted the defense's growth in protecting the red zone. The team made a specific emphasis on preventing rushing touchdowns in that area. Through the first eight games of the season. Southern Cal allowed 13 rushing touchdowns in total. Their defense averaged 114.9 rushing yards per game and allowed 3.6 yards per rush.

Critical Goal Line Stand in Final Drive

The most pivotal moment for the USC Trojans occurred on Ohio State's final offensive drive. The Buckeyes managed to move 74 yards in nine plays to reach the red zone. This drive was set up by a 20-yard pass completion from quarterback Luke Fahey to star wideout Jeremiah Smith.

Despite the yardage gain. The USC Trojans defense held firm to force four consecutive incomplete passes. They successfully stopped the Buckeyes from scoring in the final seconds of the game. This goal-line stand was described as one of the best outcomes in football. Wafle stated that the stand was a major statement of trust among teammates.

The defense also created two potential turnovers during the contest. One potential recovery by safety Christian Pierce was nullified by official review. The call ended the play dead. However. the Trojans responded immediately with a tackle for loss by Wafle. This play secured another defensive stop after the review.

Advertisement

Bye Week Preparation and Team Standards

USC Trojans players are now preparing for their second bye week of the season. The team plans to accelerate their practice routines during the break. Wafle mentioned that no one is taking a moment to relax. The focus remains on reinforcing standards and hitting team goals.

Head coach Lincoln Riley advised the team to keep their focus on the task ahead. The players must balance physical rest with mental discipline. Wafle acknowledged that not playing is difficult for athletes. He stressed the importance of being present and ready for the next challenge.

The USC Trojans will look to maintain their momentum in upcoming games. The defense continues to set a high standard for performance. Their ability to generate pressure and stop the run remains a key strength. The team is preparing to hunt their remaining goals with intensity.