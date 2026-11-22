USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leads Trojans past Maryland 35-21 on Senior Day, strengthening playoff positioning as UCLA suffers injury and loss.

USC football delivered a decisive 35-21 victory over Maryland at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The No. 18 ranked Trojans secured the win on Senior Day, leveraging a balanced offensive attack and a timely defensive stand to improve their standing ahead of the rivalry matchup against UCLA.

Second Half Surge Drives USC Victory Over Maryland

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava orchestrated the pivotal second-half comeback, throwing for 237 passing yards and two touchdowns to propel the Trojans past a resilient Maryland squad. Maiava found freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley twice on crossing routes for scoring plays, providing the offensive spark needed to overcome a halftime deficit. The connection between Maiava and Mosley proved to be the critical factor in shifting momentum away from the Terrapins, who had controlled the ground game early in the contest.

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Defensive Adjustments Halt Maryland Offensive Rhythm

The USC defense tightened its grip in the third quarter, effectively neutralizing Maryland's rushing attack that had gained 82 rushing yards in the first half. Defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart provided crucial pressure, forcing the Terps into predictable passing situations. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, who was fired in mid-October, could not stop the Terrapins from stalling after they briefly took a 14-13 lead at the half, a period highlighted by running back DeJuan Williams' 52-yard touchdown run.

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Playoff Implications Grow With UCLA Loss And Injury

The 35-21 win for USC carries significant weight in the College Football Playoff race, especially following Michigan's 18-16 triple-overtime defeat of No. 4 UCLA in Ann Arbor. The combination of the Michigan loss and a severe knee injury to UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach significantly weakened the Bruins' chances, altering the landscape of the conference standings. USC's victory ensures they remain firmly in the conversation for postseason contention as they prepare for the rivalry game against the damaged UCLA roster.

Senior Day Honors And Key Contributions From Backfield

Senior Day at the Coliseum celebrated long-tenured players, including Maiava, who was honored before the game kicked off. Running back King Miller and wide receiver Zacharyus Williams also contributed to the offensive explosion, with Williams making key runs against Maryland defensive backs Lavain Scruggs and Jamare Glasker. Waymond Jordan added 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns, balancing the load and ensuring the Maryland defense could not focus solely on stopping the passing game led by the celebrated quarterback.