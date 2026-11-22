The USC Trojans improved to 8-3 with a 35-21 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, leveraging a superior turnover margin and second-half offensive execution.

The University of Southern California Trojans defeated the Maryland Terrapins 35-21 on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, improving their record to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten Conference play. The victory solidified USC's home-field advantage, extending their unbeaten home record to 13-1 over the past two seasons under head coach Lincoln Riley. Conversely, the loss dropped the Maryland Terrapins to 4-7 overall and 2-6 in conference action, ending their hopes of a successful road trip.

First Half Momentum and Maryland Surge

USC initiated the scoring early, executing a nine-play, 63-yard drive that concluded with a 30-yard field goal by Caden Chittenden at the 11:38 mark in the opening quarter. The Trojans extended their advantage to 10-0 later in the quarter when quarterback Jayden Maiava connected with wide receiver Trent Mosley on a 13-yard touchdown pass following a 72-yard drive. Maryland responded by erasing the deficit through the running game, with DeJuan Williams breaking free for a 52-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 10-7.

Also read USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins Final Preview and Prediction

The Terrapins continued their offensive rally after Chittenden extended USC's lead to 13-7 with another field goal. Maryland executed its most sustained drive of the first half, mounting a 15-play, 84-yard march that consumed 5:30 of clock. Williams capped this effort with a one-yard touchdown run with just 26 seconds remaining before halftime, giving the Terrapins a 14-13 advantage. Williams finished the half as Maryland's leading rusher, accumulating 83 yards on 17 carries.

Second Half Execution by USC Trojans

USC regained control in the third quarter when Maiava engineered a 10-play, 78-yard drive, culminating in a nine-yard touchdown pass to Mosley at the 2:06 mark. Mosley served as the primary target throughout the night, hauling in eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Maiava finished the game completing 21 of 35 passes for 237 yards and two scores, showcasing precise decision-making under pressure. The Trojans broke the game open in the fourth quarter through running back Waymond Jordan, who rushed for 80 yards on 18 carries.

Advertisement

Jordan extended USC's lead to 28-14 with a one-yard touchdown run at 12:49, followed by a two-point conversion pass from Maiava to Tanook Hines. Less than a minute later, capitalizing on a Maryland turnover, Jordan delivered a 27-yard touchdown run to push the advantage to 35-14. This surge effectively ended Maryland's chances of a comeback, as the Terrapins were unable to sustain possession or generate significant offensive momentum against a disciplined USC defense.

Key Statistics and Player Performances

The statistical comparison highlighted USC's edge in total yardage, turnover leverage, and clock management. The Trojans generated 421 total offensive yards compared to Maryland's 352, while committing zero turnovers. In contrast, Maryland suffered three takeaways, which significantly hindered their ability to maintain offensive rhythm. USC also controlled the time of possession with a 33:45 to 26:15 advantage, ensuring their defense remained fresh and their offense had ample opportunity to score.

On the offensive side, Maryland quarterback Malik Washington completed 24 of 38 passes for 251 yards, although he threw two interceptions. He did manage to cap a 12-play, 72-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter at the 3:56 mark. Defensively, Maryland defensive back Lavain Scruggs recorded a game-high 12 tackles, including nine solo stops, demonstrating relentless effort despite the team's overall struggle. Wide receiver Kaleb Webb paced the Terrapins' receiving corps with six receptions for 56 yards, providing limited but crucial support for Washington.

Program Shifts and Coaching Implications

Despite the loss, the performance underscored a cultural shift within the Maryland program under interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Taking over after Michael Locksley's midseason departure amid a five-game losing streak, Abdul-Rahim has revitalized team chemistry and competitiveness. The Terrapins fought through travel fatigue and minimal crowd support to remain highly competitive against a top-20 opponent, a marked improvement from their previous form. This resilience highlights the progress made in stabilizing the program during a transitional period.

Advertisement

For USC, the victory marks another significant home defense, reinforcing their status as a formidable force in the Big Ten Conference. However, broader questions remain regarding the Trojan program's long-term consistency and ability to handle playoff-level scrutiny. As the season progresses, both teams will look to build on these performances, with Maryland aiming to finish strong and USC seeking to maintain its momentum heading into the postseason.