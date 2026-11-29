No. 15 USC dominates crosstown rival No. 9 UCLA from start to finish, scoring six touchdowns and capitalizing on five Bruins turnovers in a 45-10 victory.

USC defensive end Kameryn Crawford celebrates after making a defensive stop during the first quarter of a blowout win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

No. 15 USC dominates crosstown rival No. 9 UCLA from start to finish, scoring six touchdowns and capitalizing on five Bruins turnovers in a 45-10 victory. The Trojans still only have a small chance of making the College Football Playoff, but the win helps their odds and could be critical in helping coach Lincoln Riley keep his job.quarterback had been carted off the field with an injured hip in Ann Arbor.

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Yet against the odds and all reasonable expectation, here he was Saturday, gutting it out, willing the Bruins down the field against their crosstown rival, the College Football Playoff just a single win away. Saturday seemed, in many ways, like a setup for that sort of storybook ending for the Bruins, with a hobbled backup quarterback all set to play savior.