Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley details the critical halftime adjustments that sparked a comeback against Maryland on Nov 21, 2026.

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media on Nov 23 to explain the pivotal halftime adjustments that led to a comeback victory against the Maryland Terrapins during their match on Nov 21, 2026. The Southern California Trojans overcame an early deficit and struggled first half performance to secure a narrow win, a turnaround that Riley attributed to increased physicality and sharp focus in the second half.

Riley's Halftime Intervention and Team Response

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley stated that his primary concern during halftime was not the 14-13 scoreline but the lack of energy and physicality displayed by his squad in the first half. He noted that while the team started strong by taking a 10-0 lead, Maryland's subsequent plays exposed mistakes that USC failed to handle effectively. Riley emphasized that he communicated directly with the players about their performance levels, ensuring they understood that controllable aspects of the game demanded their absolute best effort.

Also read Perseverance Pays Off for USC's Marcelles Williams in Win Over Maryland

Despite the harsh feedback, the Southern California Trojans players responded immediately to the coaching staff's message. Riley credited the athletes for their ability to internalize the criticism and translate it into action on the field. The team shifted their mindset, playing with renewed focus and a more aggressive physical style that allowed them to string together a successful run in the second half.

Defensive Stops and Offensive Line Dominance

USC Cornerback Jontez Williams made a critical interception of a pass intended for Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr., highlighting the defensive improvements after the break. Riley praised the defensive backfield for making difficult plays on the ball, noting that these stops were arguably more challenging than the four drops the team had suffered in the previous week. This defensive resilience was matched by an offensive line that successfully protected the quarterback and established a strong running game.

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Running back King Miller and Waymond Jordan were instrumental in executing the ground attack, with Miller securing first downs and Jordan pushing the chains against a Maryland defense known for stopping the run. Riley highlighted the contributions of Josh Holland, Deshonne Redeaux, and Peyton Dyer on special teams, as well as the significant role played by freshmen who stepped up during crucial moments. The offensive line's ability to keep the quarterback clean was cited as a key factor in the offensive revival.

Tight End Development and Running Game Success

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley pointed to the growing comfort and integration of the tight end room as a major reason for the team's improved running performance. He specifically mentioned tight end Tobias Raymond, who has gained experience and confidence over the years, alongside the healthy return of running back Waymond Jordan. The addition of a new and talented tight end group has diversified the offensive schemes and provided the coaching staff with more versatile options in the backfield.

The Southern California Trojans have successfully tested this balanced attack against some of the nation's top run-defense teams, proving their resilience and adaptability. Riley noted that these factors have been essential to their recent successes and have allowed the team to maintain momentum as they head deeper into the season. The performance against Maryland serves as a testament to the team's ability to adjust and execute under pressure.