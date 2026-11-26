The USC Trojan Marching Band is barred from the Rose Bowl rivalry game after students allegedly vandalized UCLA's Wasserman Football Center sign overnight.

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Head coach Lincoln Riley did not make an appearance. Later that night, according to UCLA's Daily Bruin, band members allegedly crossed town and removed letters from the Wasserman Football Center's exterior sign to spell"ass Football Center.