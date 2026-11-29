No. 15 USC thrashed 10th-ranked UCLA 45-10 in their crosstown rivalry on Saturday.

The Bruins would need losses by No. 12 Indiana and No. 14 Oregon later Saturday to make it to Indianapolis, with other backdoor scenarios also in play.

Southern California running back Waymond Jordan scores a touchdown past UCLA safety Tao Johnson and linebacker Drew Spinogatti during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. 45-10 in their crosstown rivalry on Saturday, putting the Bruins' Big Ten title game hopes in jeopardy after a two-loss regular season. Already eliminated from Big Ten title game contention before kickoff, USC was ruthless in its efficiency.

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The Trojans came out and scored on their first four possessions, rolling up a 28-3 lead in front of the season's only sellout crowd of 81,258 in Pasadena. Embattled USC coach Lincoln Riley improved to 2-8 on the road against Top 25 teams in his fifth season. The Bruins still have a shot at playing for their first Big Ten title on Dec. 5.