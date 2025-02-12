USC Beats Penn State 92-67 Behind Agbo's Career Night

Chibuzo Agbo led USC to a decisive victory over Penn State, scoring 21 points and making a career-high seven 3-pointers. The Trojans shot exceptionally well from the field and from beyond the arc, blowing open the game in the second half.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo scored 21 points with a career-high seven 3-pointers and Desmond Claude scored 16 points as USC broke open the game in the second half, defeating Penn State 92-67 on Tuesday night. USC (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) shot a blistering 67.3% (33 for 49) from the field, including 75% (12 for 16) from 3-point range. The Trojans also shot 82.4% (14 for 17) from the foul line. Ace Baldwin Jr.

scored 15 points, reserve Dominick Stewart scored 13, and D’Marco Dunn and Zach Hicks scored 10 apiece for Penn State. Yates’ 3-pointer with 9:47 remaining before halftime gave USC its first double-digit lead at 24-13. The Nittany Lions staged a rally, and after falling behind 31-14 after a dunk by the Trojans’ Matt Knowling with 7:40 left before halftime, proceeded to outscore USC 17-9 to close the half and trailed 40-31. After the break, Claude made 1 of 2 foul shots with 16:40 left for a 49-39 lead and USC led by double digits the rest of the way





