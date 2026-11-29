USC's 35-0 victory over UCLA and Washington's win over Oregon keep the Trojans in the College Football Playoff bubble as they await selection day.

On November 28, 2026, the USC Trojans delivered a decisive statement at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, by defeating the UCLA Bruins 35-0. This dominant performance served as a critical catalyst for the Trojans' ongoing quest to secure a berth in the College Football Playoff. The victory, coupled with a surprising loss by the Oregon Ducks to the Washington Huskies, significantly improved USC's standing in the national playoff conversation.

Head Coach Lincoln Riley praised his team's comprehensive dominance following the match, noting that the win represented one of the most significant top-10 road victories in college football that season. The lopsided scoreline not only settled the rivalry but also had immediate ramifications for the broader Big Ten Conference picture, where the Ducks had been poised to clinch a title game spot.

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Big Ten Implications And The Oregon Loss

The Oregon Ducks required a win against the Washington Huskies in Eugene to guarantee their place in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis on December 5. Instead, Washington secured a 33-27 double-overtime victory, which kept the Ducks' playoff hopes uncertain. This result directly benefited USC by removing a major obstacle in the conference landscape and altering the selection committee's potential matchups.

USC's Resume And Recent Losses

The USC Trojans entered this pivotal week with a record impacted by three costly defeats to Oregon, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Despite these setbacks, the team demonstrated resilience by defeating highly ranked opponents, including a significant win over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Halloween. These high-profile victories helped maintain their credibility as a top-tier program despite the uneven streak.

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The Selection Bubble And Tiebreakers

As of late November 2026, USC joined BYU, Iowa, and Alabama as one of four primary bubble teams vying for the final spots in the postseason. The Trojans are expected to move ahead of the Ducks and potentially challenge Alabama, whose own playoff hopes were shaken by a loss to Auburn. This creates a complex scenario where tiebreakers and subsequent game outcomes will dictate the final playoff field.

Looking Ahead To Selection Sunday

The USC Trojans now face a critical weekend without playing a game, awaiting the final decisions that will determine their postseason fate. The outcome of other regular-season games, particularly those involving Indiana and Alabama, will heavily influence the selection committee's choices. The team must rely on the results of their peers to clinch a spot in the prestigious tournament.