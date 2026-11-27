University of Southern California marching band misses UCLA game after members vandalized campus property. Officials cite leadership failure in rivalry setback.

University of Southern California athletic officials have formally disqualified the institution's renowned marching band from performing at Saturday's highly anticipated rivalry football game against the University of California, Los Angeles. The administrative decision comes in direct response to confirmed incidents of vandalism committed by several band members against property located on the UCLA campus earlier this week.

Details of the Vandalism Incident

According to statements released by USC administrators, a group of students associated with the marching band physically removed individual letters from a prominent sign situated at the University of California, Los Angeles' Wasserman Football Center. This act of vandalism was discovered and reported prior to the scheduled kickoff, prompting an immediate internal review and subsequent disciplinary action from university leadership.

Also read USC marching band won’t march in UCLA game after ‘unacceptable’ vandalism at Westwood campus

The targeted property, the Wasserman Football Center, serves as a primary practice and administrative facility for the UCLA football program. By stripping the signage, the individuals involved disrupted the visual integrity of the competitor's facility, an action deemed unacceptable by USC officials who strive to maintain decorum during collegiate athletic competitions.

Administrative Response and Penalties

University officials emphasized that the benching of the entire marching band serves as a corrective measure to address the breach of conduct. Although the physical acts were committed by a subset of the student body, the institution holds the collective group accountable for the actions of its members during off-campus activities. This decision underscores a zero-tolerance policy regarding disrespectful behavior toward rival institutions.

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Administrative representatives stated that the removal of the band from the field is intended to send a clear message about the standards expected of students representing the university in public forums. The penalty effectively removes a key cultural and entertainment element from the USC game-day experience, highlighting the severity with which the administration views the incident.

Impact on Rivalry Week Atmosphere

The Los Angeles rivalry between USC and UCLA is historically one of the most intensively followed matchups in collegiate athletics. The presence of both marching bands is traditionally a centerpiece of the fan experience, drawing significant media attention and contributing to the electric atmosphere surrounding the event. The absence of the USC band leaves a noticeable void in the stadium's auditory and visual landscape.

Fans and alumni expressed disappointment over the decision, noting that the rivalry game is a pivotal moment for student spirit. The cancellation of the performance affects not only the participating students but also the broader community of supporters who anticipate the full ceremonial and entertainment aspects of the tradition.

Next Steps for the Student Body

While the band will not perform on the field, USC officials have indicated that further internal reviews and potential disciplinary proceedings may follow for the identified individuals. The university is expected to reinforce codes of conduct for all student organizations, particularly those engaging in travel and representation at external locations.

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As the game approaches, the focus remains on the athletic competition itself. However, the controversy casts a shadow over the event, shifting some of the narrative from the players on the field to the administrative handling of the student conduct issues. The outcome of this disciplinary action may set precedents for future conduct expectations during intercollegiate sporting events.