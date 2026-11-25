Internal USAID documents show a January 2022 training where a Soros-backed group taught officials to label factual conservative news as disinformation. This report details the mechanism and impact of this classified media strategy.

A newly released collection of documents from the U.S. Agency for International Development ( USAID) under previous administrations exposes internal strategies designed to classify conservative media outlets as sources of disinformation. The cache includes video calls, memos, and internal communications from the Biden administration era that allegedly demonstrate how the agency was utilized to advance a political agenda distinct from traditional American values. Central to these records is a specific January 5, 2022, video conference involving representatives from a Soros-backed organization, detailing methods to tag Breitbart News stories as disinformation even when the reported facts were accurate.

Training Mechanics and Adversarial Narrative Definitions

The January 5, 2022, session featured Danny Rogers, a cofounder of the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), who utilized his background in the intelligence community to instruct USAID staff on classifying media content. Rogers argued that traditional fact-checking methods are insufficient for identifying modern disinformation, suggesting that relying on simple true or false dichotomies can inadvertently benefit adversaries by paralyzing public conversation. He proposed an alternative framework based on adversarial narrative conflict, which focuses on how facts are selected and presented to create misleading broader impressions rather than whether individual facts are false.

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Rogers explicitly cited Breitbart News as a high-risk outlet within this framework, noting that the organization was under radar for spreading disinformation during the previous election cycle. He used the publication's coverage of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants as a primary case study to illustrate his methodology. The training materials indicated that GDI viewed such reporting not as isolated factual accounts, but as part of a coordinated effort to shape public perception through selective storytelling.

Strategic Labeling of Factual Conservative Reporting

A critical component of the disclosed strategy involved labeling factual reporting as disinformation through the lens of narrative construction. Rogers admitted that the majority of Breitbart News articles regarding immigrant crime were factually correct when checked individually. However, he argued that these stories were cherry-picked to construct an implicit anti-immigrant narrative suggesting that immigrants disproportionately commit crimes, a claim he stated is statistically incorrect given that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than the citizen population.

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The presentation emphasized that this implicit narrative was intentionally misleading because it created a false impression of reality through selective fact usage. By focusing exclusively on criminal acts involving undocumented individuals while omitting broader statistical context, the strategy aimed to reinforce specific ideological viewpoints. This approach allowed USAID personnel to classify accurate local news stories as disinformation based on their perceived intent to influence public opinion rather than their factual accuracy.

Internal Reception and Broader Media Targets

USAID staff members responded positively to the training, with attendees describing Rogers' presentation as absolutely fascinating. One participant noted that there was a roaring ovation from all the cameras, expressing deep gratitude for the insights provided. This enthusiastic reception within the agency highlights the institutional acceptance of these classification methods at the time. The documents suggest that these techniques were not isolated incidents but part of a broader operational strategy to manage media narratives associated with conservative viewpoints.

The scope of this targeting extended beyond a single publication, with the materials indicating that at least thirty-nine conservative news outlets were identified for similar scrutiny. This list included prominent entities such as the Blaze and Breitbart News, suggesting a systematic effort to monitor and potentially suppress right-of-center media coverage. The involvement of the Open Society Foundations, a major funder of the Global Disinformation Index, raised questions about the influence of external political donors on federal agency operations and media regulation strategies.

Context of Immigrant Crime and Legislative Implications

The discussion of immigrant crime in the training materials omitted the broader policy context regarding the enforcement of existing immigration laws. Advocates for stricter enforcement argue that crimes committed by undocumented individuals are largely avoidable through proper legal adherence, citing high-profile cases such as the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley by an undocumented immigrant. These incidents are frequently used to highlight the consequences of lax immigration policies and the potential dangers posed by individuals who violate legal entry requirements.

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The training's focus on narrative conflict rather than factual accuracy or legal implications underscores a shift in how federal agencies engage with media criticism. By categorizing factual reports as disinformation based on narrative bias, the strategy effectively delegitimizes conservative reporting without engaging with the substantive arguments presented. This approach has sparked significant debate regarding the role of USAID in domestic media regulation and the potential weaponization of foreign aid agencies to influence domestic political discourse.