USAID's Role in Biden's 'Root Causes' Strategy to Combat Migration at the Southern Border

This article explores the role of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in the Biden administration's strategy to address the root causes of migration at the southern border. It details USAID's funding initiatives in Central America, particularly in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, aimed at tackling issues like gang violence, climate change, and poverty. The article also highlights Vice President Kamala Harris's involvement in diplomatic efforts to mitigate migration pressures.

When the Biden administration launched its strategy to tackle ' root causes ' of migration at the southern border during a time of rapidly rising and historic illegal immigration, the now-frozen United States Agency for International Development ( USAID ) played a significant role. During the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris was tasked with leading diplomacy in Latin America to tackle the root causes , identified as issues like gang violence, climate change and poverty.

It consisted of both government initiatives and funding from private organizations. USAID, which was frozen in recent days over concerns about misspending, played a key role in the distribution of funds. While certain operations have been halted to get a full picture of USAID funding to the region, it is possible to get a glimpse of the help it provided.\In 2021, the first year of the Biden administration, USAID announced Centroamérica Local, a 5-year, $300 million initiative that funded organizations in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to address the root causes of migration to the U.S. 'Under this new initiative, Centroamérica Local, USAID intends to invest up to $300 million, subject to the availability of funds, toward engaging, strengthening, and funding local organizations to implement programs to advance sustainable and equitable economic growth, improve governance, fight corruption, protect human rights, improve citizen security, and combat sexual and gender-based violence,' USAID said in a statement at the time. 'These programs are being carried out under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Root Causes Strategy and deliver on the Agency’s goal to foster greater engagement with local organizations and communities in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras and advance stability in the region.' More was still to come.\In 2022, USAID announced programs in Central America to end gender-based violence, including a $6.5 million program in Guatemala and a $2.7 million program in Honduras. That built off a program announced in El Salvadaor. In March last year, Harris met with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo and announced a planned investment of $135 million in USAID funding, alongside $170 million to aid development, economic health and security assistance. Included in the announcement was an expansion of the Central American Service Corps, which was created in 2022 at the Summit of Americas. The expanded program was funded by USAID and aimed to reach 2,800 people seen at most risk of migrating by engaging them with volunteer work, employment and training. Also announced for Guatemala was a USAID-implemented 'Feed the Future' program to strengthen the capacity of research and education entities to scale agricultural technologies and to support research and education related to 'climate smart' agriculture. USAID was also to implement a new 'Guatemala Biodiversity Conservation' program to promote the conservation of biodiversity and strengthen protected areas and other areas of ecological importance. In September, USAID announced an additional $10.75 million in funding for Guatemala. That came after USAID invested over $153 million in Guatemala in 2023 to allegedly support the government in efforts to strengthen democracy and improve opportunities. According to a release, funded activities included 'integrated rural and agricultural development, sustainable economic growth, support for the construction of climate-resilient infrastructure, and digital development and e-governance.' Harris was dogged by the 'border czar' title throughout her unsuccessful presidential bid as she largely dropped the root causes emphasis and instead focused on the Biden administration’s efforts to secure the border. President Donald Trump’s administration has demonstrated a skepticism of the root causes strategy, both in its leaning in on border security and interior enforcement and also its moves to cut or freeze funding abroad. In his first week in office, Trump also rescinded Biden's 2021 executive order creating a 'comprehensive regional framework to address the causes of migration, to manage migration throughout North and Central America and to provide safe and orderly processing of asylum seekers at the United States border.' He also revoked an executive order to rebuild and enhance programs to resettle refugees and plan for 'the impact of climate change on migration.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

USAID Migration Root Causes Border Security Kamala Harris Central America El Salvador Guatemala Honduras Biden Administration Trump Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USAID Controversy Live Updates: Nearly All Of USAID’s Employees Being Laid OffTrump has attacked the aid agency’s leadership, saying they were a “bunch of radical lunatics.”

Read more »

USAID Controversy Live Updates: Trump Sued Over USAID Cuts—As Nearly All Employees Face LayoffsTrump has attacked the aid agency’s leadership, saying they were a “bunch of radical lunatics.”

Read more »

Jill Biden Expresses Disappointment in Nancy Pelosi's Role in Biden's Exit from RaceFirst lady Jill Biden voiced her disappointment regarding Rep. Nancy Pelosi's influence in encouraging President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential election. Despite a 50-year friendship between the two families, Biden stated Pelosi's actions have been on her mind lately. Pelosi's advice followed Biden's perceived lackluster debate performance against then-President-elect Donald Trump, which prompted calls for him to step down from the race.

Read more »

Pelosi Defends Role in Biden's 2024 Withdrawal, Admits Relationship with Jill Biden is FrostyFormer House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defends her actions that contributed to Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. She acknowledges the strained relationship with Jill Biden but expresses hope for reconciliation.

Read more »

US ally accuses Biden admin of using USAID as a 'tool to interfere with domestic issues'The Trump administration has made USAID a prime target for spending cuts under Elon Musk's DOGE — and America’s allies and enemies alike are taking notice.

Read more »

Scrutiny on USAID Closure Amidst Abortion Accusations Against Biden AdministrationThe closure of USAID by the Trump administration in collaboration with Elon Musk has sparked debate, with critics accusing the Biden administration of using the agency to advance abortion access globally.

Read more »