Leaked USAID documents show Danny Rogers and the Global Disinformation Index labeled Breitbart News a frequent peddler of disinformation to justify censorship efforts under the Trump administration.

Internal documents recently published by the Trump administration have exposed a coordinated effort by the United States Agency for International Development ( USAID) to target and censor Breitbart News. The leak reveals that USAID collaborated with the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) to classify the conservative media outlet as a frequent source of disinformation.

A video presentation from 2022 explicitly identifies Breitbart News as an adversary in the battle against online narratives. During this session, Danny Rogers, a co-founder of GDI and an adjunct professor at New York University's Center for Global Affairs, outlined strategies to undermine the credibility of the news organization.

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GDI Targets Breitbart As Adversarial Narrative

Danny Rogers and the Global Disinformation Index labeled Breitbart News a frequent peddler of disinformation coming out of the last election cycle. Rogers argued that relying on a simple true-false definition of disinformation fails to address complex adversarial narratives. He stated that Breitbart curates individually fact-checkable pieces of truth into a broader implicit narrative.

Rogers specifically pointed to the Breitbart News website tag titled crimes by illegal aliens as a prime example of an adversarial narrative that must be defeated. He explained that while individual local news stories about illegal immigrant crimes may be factually correct, the aggregation creates a problematic anti-immigrant narrative. This approach allows GDI to bypass factual accuracy checks by focusing on the perceived social tension.

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USAID Official Praises Censorship Strategy

Johnny Walsh, who served as USAID's deputy assistant administrator for the Middle East from 2024 to 2025, praised the work presented by Danny Rogers. Walsh described the analysis as amazing and fresh thinking that was really helpful for the agency. His positive response indicates institutional support for the GDI methodology within USAID leadership.

The concept note from GDI details how they assess websites for disinformation in the context of adversarial narratives rather than a true or false binary. According to the document, adversarial narratives are used by disinformation actors to inflame social tensions and exploit perceived grievances of individuals, groups, and institutions.

Strategic Partnerships With Tech Platforms

GDI has reviewed media markets in 19 countries to date, including those where democracy is fragile or political extremism is prevalent. The organization identified Brazil, Nigeria, Germany, and Malaysia as key areas of focus. They are currently working on media markets in Ukraine, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Turkey to expand their influence.

The document suggests that USAID's growing relationships with large online platforms like Alphabet and Meta offer an opportunity to take action. GDI proposes to work cooperatively with USAID to identify the highest risk media in these countries. This partnership aims to guide platforms to take specific actions against identified media outlets.

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Plans To Defund And Downrank Media Outlets

GDI proposes to work with platforms to defund high disinformation risk media through advertising and other audience monetization techniques. This strategy involves cutting off revenue streams for outlets deemed adversarial by the index. The goal is to economically weaken sources that promote narratives contrary to Western democratic values.

Additionally, the organization plans to downrank this content in search, newsfeed, and other recommender systems. This technical manipulation aims to reduce the visibility of content in countries where GDI operates. The ultimate objective is to delegitimize governments, principles, practices, and policies promoted by these media outlets.

USAID.gov states that under previous administrations, the agency was weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values. In the interest of transparency and accountability, the agency is publishing files, memos, and internal communications. These documents detail how the agency operated its counter-narrative campaigns during the prior political era.