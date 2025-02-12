USAID Facing Lawsuit Over Unpaid Bills to American Businesses

A coalition of US businesses and organizations is suing USAID, alleging the agency is withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in payments for work already completed. The lawsuit highlights the potential for widespread harm to businesses, aid programs, and public health.

The U.S. Agency for International Development ( USAID ) is facing a lawsuit alleging that it is withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in payments for work already completed by American businesses and organizations. The lawsuit, filed by a coalition representing 170 small U.S. businesses, major suppliers, an American Jewish group aiding displaced people abroad, the American Bar Association, and others, claims that the agency's actions are causing widespread harm.

The lawsuit states that the agency's funding freeze and termination of contracts without proper notice are forcing businesses to shut down operations, lay off employees, and jeopardizing vital aid programs worldwide. It highlights the potential for 566,000 deaths from HIV/AIDS, malaria, and unmet reproductive health needs due to the delay in delivering essential health commodities. The legal challenge comes amidst a broader unraveling of USAID under the direction of Administrator Mark Green, guided by a January 20 executive order from President Trump. This order has led to a freeze on foreign assistance and the agency's shutdown, with a lawsuit by federal employees associations temporarily blocking the administration from removing thousands of USAID staffers. The funding freeze and other measures have persisted, resulting in the agency losing its Washington headquarters lease. The lawsuit argues that the administration lacks the authority to block programs and funding mandated by Congress without approval. Meanwhile, seven Republican lawmakers from farm states have introduced legislation to protect a long-running $1.8 billion food-aid program run by USAID, moving it under the Department of Agriculture. This move comes as farmers, a politically influential group, have also been affected by the administration's funding freeze





