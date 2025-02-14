USAID Employees On Edge as Google's Gemini AI Potentially Records Conversations

Concerns arise within the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as Google's AI assistant, Gemini, is found to be active in their workflows and potentially recording conversations. The default activation of Gemini, coupled with its ability to take meeting notes during Google Meet calls, has sparked anxieties among employees who fear their candid discussions may be captured.

The United States Agency for International Development ( USAID ) found itself in a peculiar predicament, facing scrutiny not only from Elon Musk and his team but also from an unexpected source: Google 's AI assistant, Gemini . USAID , like numerous businesses and government agencies, relies heavily on Google Workspace, a suite of cloud-based applications encompassing Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and other essential tools.

When Google announced an update to Workspace in January, expanding access to Gemini, USAID staffers were alerted to the potential for their conversations to be recorded. Gemini, Google's flagship AI tool, boasts capabilities such as drafting emails, assisting with coding projects, and answering questions. Notably, it can also take meeting notes during Google Meet calls, implying that it actively listens in on conversations. The concerning aspect is that Gemini is enabled by default, requiring users to opt out explicitly. The revelation about Gemini's active presence in their Workspace triggered anxieties among USAID employees. Verbal warnings were issued, highlighting the possibility of conversations, ranging from staff meetings to human resource reports, being recorded. The agency's internal culture reportedly underwent a shift, with employees adopting a more formal and restrained tone during calls, hesitant to engage in candid discussions. A sense of paranoia permeated the office, fueled by concerns that the introduction of Gemini coincided with the Trump administration's scrutiny of the agency.While a Google representative refuted any connection between the installation of Gemini and the Trump administration's directives, the reassurance likely offered little comfort to employees already grappling with heightened scrutiny from Musk's team. Faced with the prospect of both their words and actions being potentially recorded by an AI assistant, USAID staffers found themselves navigating a complex landscape of technological advancements and burgeoning privacy concerns





Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Privacy Government AI Google Gemini USAID Privacy Concerns Government Surveillance Elon Musk

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USAID Controversy Live Updates: Nearly All Of USAID’s Employees Being Laid OffTrump has attacked the aid agency’s leadership, saying they were a “bunch of radical lunatics.”

Read more »

USAID Controversy Live Updates: Trump Sued Over USAID Cuts—As Nearly All Employees Face LayoffsTrump has attacked the aid agency’s leadership, saying they were a “bunch of radical lunatics.”

Read more »

USAID Employees Fear Evacuation as Trump Administration Weighs CutsThe U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is facing potential drastic cuts under the Trump administration, causing significant anxiety among its employees working overseas. Fears of an unprecedented mass evacuation are growing as employees grapple with the lack of transparency and the potential consequences of these cuts.

Read more »

US Orders Urgent Recall of All USAID Employees OverseasThe State Department is ordering the immediate recall of all USAID employees from overseas postings, citing unspecified security concerns. The directive, announced via email Tuesday, will see over 6,000 employees return to the United States by Saturday, leaving many scrambling to arrange travel and personal logistics. The move is shrouded in secrecy, with officials refusing to elaborate on the rationale behind the sudden repatriation.

Read more »

Trump Administration Orders Administrative Leave for Almost All USAID EmployeesThe U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced that almost all direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave starting Friday, with exceptions for mission-critical functions, core leadership, and designated programs. The move has sparked outrage from Democratic lawmakers who argue it is illegal and that USAID was established by Congress. Some Republicans maintain that Trump lacks the authority to abolish USAID and Congressional action would be required.

Read more »

USAID Employees Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Reports of Agency ShutdownThe United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is placing most of its employees worldwide on administrative leave. This follows reports that overseas missions have been instructed to shut down and staff are being recalled to the United States. USAID officials say designated personnel for critical functions will continue working. The agency is coordinating with the Department of State to arrange and pay for the return travel of all other employees within 30 days.

Read more »