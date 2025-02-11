USAID Dismantling Raises Alarm Over Terrorist Funding Risk

The Trump administration's efforts to dismantle USAID and freeze foreign assistance have raised serious concerns about the potential for US taxpayer-funded humanitarian aid to inadvertently reach terrorist groups. A new report from USAID's independent watchdog reveals that staffing reductions and communication restrictions have significantly hampered efforts to track and prevent the misuse of funds.

The report's findings appear to contradict President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's arguments that abolishing USAID would curb fraud and waste. While the Inspector General (IG) report acknowledges that the office has long highlighted challenges and recommended improvements to USAID's programming to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse, it clearly states that the drastic reduction in USAID personnel and the foreign assistance freeze have negatively impacted oversight efforts. The report emphasizes that 'recent widespread staffing reductions across the Agency... coupled with uncertainty about the scope of foreign assistance waivers and permissible communications with implementers, has degraded USAID's ability to distribute and safeguard taxpayer-funded humanitarian assistance.' USAID mandates 'partner vetting' for programs in Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, Syria, the West Bank and Gaza, and Yemen, aiming to ensure that taxpayer funds do not support groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, or the Houthis. However, the report reveals that these vetting procedures have effectively ceased due to staff reductions at USAID. 'While USAID OIG has previously identified gaps in the scope of partner vetting, 10 USAID staff have reported that the counter-terrorism vetting unit supporting humanitarian assistance programming has in recent days been told not to report to work (because staff have been furloughed or placed on administrative leave) and thus cannot conduct any partner vetting,' the report states. 'This gap leaves USAID susceptible to inadvertently funding entities or salaries of individuals associated with U.S.-designated terrorist organizations,' it warns. The freeze on foreign assistance has also suspended all contracts and activities for third-party monitoring, a crucial layer of oversight for humanitarian aid programs in high-risk environments such as Ukraine, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Haiti, Gaza, Iraq, Lebanon, Somalia, Syria, and Venezuela. The report highlights that the vast majority of USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) workforce, exceeding 1,000 individuals, has been impacted by furloughs or face potential placement on leave. 'Collectively, executed and planned personnel actions would remove, temporarily or permanently, approximately 90 percent of BHA’s worldwide workforce,' it states. This staffing reduction has further hampered the agency's ability to address reports of potential misuse of humanitarian funding. 'Uncertainties about the scope of the waivers, the degree of permissible communication between USAID staff and aid organizations, the sudden dismissal of contract staff, and the placement of staff on paid administrative leave has limited BHA’s ability to receive and respond to allegations of fraud, waste, abuse, or diversion of humanitarian aid,' the report concludes.





