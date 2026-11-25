Internal videos reveal Global Disinformation Index instructed USAID officials on labeling outlets like Breitbart News as disinformation sources during Biden administration.

Internal recordings indicate that the U.S. Agency for International Development received direct coaching from the Global Disinformation Index regarding the identification and censorship of news content from conservative media organizations. The evidence suggests that USAID personnel were instructed on how to classify specific conservative outlets as sources of disinformation based on curated narratives rather than factual inaccuracies in individual reports.

GDI Coaching Sessions Reveal Censorship Strategy

Mike Benz, the executive director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, shared video footage taken from a meeting held on January 5, 2022, under the Biden administration. The recording shows Global Disinformation Index representatives using Breitbart News as a primary example of an entity to be scrutinized. During the session, a GDI coach explicitly labeled the outlet as a frequent provider of disinformation to USAID staff members.

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The coaching session emphasized a strategic approach to defining disinformation that moves beyond simple binary classifications. A GDI instructor argued that relying on straightforward true or false dichotomies fails to address the complexity of modern information warfare. The coach warned that such simplistic definitions can inadvertently assist adversarial actors by allowing them to exploit these rigid categories.

Instead of focusing on isolated false statements, the Global Disinformation Index proposed a more nuanced framework centered on narrative construction. The instructor suggested that the true threat lies not in individual lies, but in the systematic curation of facts to support a broader, misleading narrative. This approach was presented as a more effective method for identifying and countering disinformation campaigns targeting government agencies.

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Breitbart News Used As Primary Case Study

Breitbart News was highlighted as a key example of how disinformation operates through selective reporting. The Global Disinformation Index coach noted that the outlet had been on their radar for a significant period due to its content strategies. The coaching session focused heavily on a specific page within the outlet titled Crimes by Illegal Aliens as a prime example of this tactic.

The GDI instructor explained that many of the stories featured in this section were locally based and factually accurate when examined in isolation. However, the coach argued that the outlet curates these individually correct elements to create a distorted overarching narrative. By cherry-picking verified facts from various local news stories, the outlet constructs an implicit narrative that aligns with a specific ideological viewpoint.

This method of narrative construction was described as a sophisticated form of disinformation that evades traditional fact-checking methods. The Global Disinformation Index coach argued that because each individual story checks out as correct, the broader manipulation goes undetected by standard verification processes. This insight was shared directly with USAID officials to inform their own assessment protocols for external content.

Political Fallout And Document Leaks

The release of these internal coaching videos has become a focal point in the ongoing political discourse surrounding information control and government transparency. The footage was disseminated by Mike Benz, who identified it as evidence of a coordinated effort to influence how federal agencies perceive and interact with conservative media sources.

These revelations coincide with the publication of a large cache of files from the U.S. Agency for International Development by the administration of President Donald Trump. The newly released documents include emails, meeting agendas, and draft proposals exchanged among officials who served during the previous Biden administration.

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Trump administration officials have made these documents available to the public, aiming to shed light on the internal operations and decision-making processes of the agency. The inclusion of these materials provides additional context for understanding the relationships between government bodies and external entities involved in information verification.

Implications For Information Policy And Oversight

The exposure of these coaching sessions raises significant questions about the role of third-party organizations in shaping government information policies. The interaction between the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Global Disinformation Index highlights the potential influence of private entities on federal agency protocols.

Stakeholders involved in free speech advocacy argue that such practices undermine press freedom and create an uneven playing field for media outlets. They contend that labeling a news organization as a disinformation source based on narrative framing rather than factual errors sets a dangerous precedent for editorial independence.

Conversely, proponents of disinformation monitoring suggest that such strategies are necessary to protect democratic institutions from coordinated manipulation. The Global Disinformation Index maintains that identifying these nuanced tactics is essential for maintaining the integrity of public information ecosystems.

The ongoing release of USAID documents continues to provide fresh insights into the administrative practices of the previous government. As more files are analyzed, the full extent of these collaborations and their impact on policy decisions remains a subject of intense scrutiny and debate among political observers and media watchdogs.