Leaked USAID documents expose Global Disinformation Index plans to defund and deplatform conservative outlets like Breitbart, sparking renewed congressional scrutiny.

Official records from the Biden-era United States Agency for International Development ( USAID) have revealed a coordinated strategy involving the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) to restrict the reach and advertising revenue of news outlets perceived as spreading disinformation. These newly public documents have reignited longstanding concerns among conservative lawmakers and digital rights advocates regarding government-funded censorship efforts and the suppression of specific political viewpoints in the United States and abroad.

Core Details of the USAID-GDI Partnership

Leaked documentation from January 2022 indicates that GDI Executive Director Dr. Daniel Rogers conducted a full one-hour presentation for USAID employees to outline social media censorship programs. During this session, Rogers explained the organization's approach to identifying and mitigating what it termed "adversarial narratives" rather than relying on a simple true or false binary classification of news content. The presentation detailed how the GDI Dynamic Exclusion List, which contained over 2,500 websites, was being integrated into the systems of thirteen global advertising technology companies, including IAS, Peer39, and Oracle.

Also read USAID Files Reveal GDI Strategy to Censor Breitbart as Disinformation Source

The strategy outlined in an August 2022 concept note proposed a pilot initiative in three countries to identify high-risk media and guide platforms to take action in three specific areas: defunding, downranking, and deplatforming. The goal was to work with major online platforms such as Alphabet and Meta to divert client ad spend away from content classified as disinforming and to eliminate what the GDI described as egregious disinformation peddlers from their networks.

Stakeholder Positions and Intelligence Community Links

Mike Benz, Executive Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, highlighted these developments following the November 24 launch of the USAID Files website, emphasizing the role of the U.S. intelligence community in facilitating the partnership. Redacted correspondence dated June 10, 2022, shows that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) introduced GDI leadership to USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance Johnny Walsh. In an email accompanying the introduction, the intelligence official described the GDI as the best organization for understanding how commercial interests drive the spread of disinformation.

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Conservative critics argue that this partnership was designed to financially target outlets with specific editorial stances. Mike Benz stated that the GDI placed nearly every major conservative news outlet in America on an ad blacklist, effectively killing $200 million in ad revenue for media outlets reporting narratives that contradicted the government's preferred messaging. Benz asserted that the U.S. intelligence community recommended the GDI to USAID specifically to coach the agency on censoring online narratives and blacklisting news sites.

Impact on Conservative Media and Political Response

During the January 2022 presentation, Dr. Daniel Rogers explicitly cited Breitbart News as an example of a frequent peddler of disinformation, suggesting that the outlet's coverage, particularly following the last election cycle, fit the GDI's criteria for adversarial narratives. Rogers argued that a strict true or false definition of disinformation fails to address the complex ways adversaries exploit social tensions and grievances. This justification provided USAID officials with a framework to support actions against outlets like Breitbart News, which had been increasingly scrutinized for its political coverage.

These revelations have provided new momentum for congressional investigations led by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), who has long focused on exposing government and corporate involvement in suppressing conservative viewpoints. Jordan was at the forefront of efforts to investigate taxpayer-funded organizations that targeted conservative media during his tenure. The release of these records supports claims that federal agencies collaborated with private entities to limit the financial viability of opposition media outlets under the guise of combating disinformation.

Future Implications for Digital Rights and Policy

The exposure of these documents raises significant questions about the transparency and oversight of USAID programs and their potential impact on free speech principles. Critics argue that allowing a private company to determine which news outlets are worthy of advertising revenue constitutes a form of state-sanctioned censorship. The integration of the GDI's exclusion list into major advertising technology platforms effectively allowed the GDI to influence the economic survival of thousands of news sites globally.

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As these findings come to light, attention is turning toward how the next Congress will address the role of intelligence agencies in shaping information ecosystems. Lawmakers are likely to demand greater accountability from USAID regarding its partnerships with entities like the Global Disinformation Index. The situation underscores the ongoing tension between efforts to counter foreign influence and domestic disinformation and the protection of independent journalism from perceived political bias.