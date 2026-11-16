The University of South Alabama hosts its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event featuring live performances and university leadership. Meanwhile, the former USS Enterprise has arrived in Mobile for dismantling under a major contract. Additionally, USPS announced new postage increases to address fuel costs.

Get a jump on the holiday season with the University of South Alabama Jaguars as they celebrate with their annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, Tuesday, November 10, at 5:15 p.m. The tree lighting is expected to be approximately 5:40 p.m. USA President Jo Bonner and other members of the university leadership team will be present.

The USA Cheerleading squad, Mascots Southpaw and Miss Pawla will help bring the holiday spirit while the USA Opera Theatre & USA Wind Ensemble will perform live music. Directions: Take Entrance 5 off Old Shell Road Park in Lots 501 & 502 on the right.

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The event is a short walk further up Student Services Dr.Former USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrived in Mobile for dismantling under a $418.5M contract. Veterans and locals gathered for a final look at the Cold War icon. USPS plans new postage hikes to offset soaring fuel costs, with a temporary 8% surcharge becoming permanent Jan. 17, 2027 plus another 3% increase. Priority and international shipping rates also set to jump.