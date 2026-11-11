U.S. Soccer withdraws under-17 men's team from Qatar World Cup over safety concerns

U.S. Soccer pulled its under-17 men's national team from the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, citing a State Department Level 3 travel advisory and the risk of armed conflict, eight days before the tournament was set to begin.

U.S. Soccer withdrew its under-17 men's national team from the upcoming World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, citing safety concerns and a State Department warning about the risk of armed conflict.

The federation notified players in a letter that it was canceling both its pre-tournament camp and its participation in the competition. Multiple reports confirmed the decision. The withdrawal came eight days before the tournament's scheduled kickoff. FIFA has scheduled the competition to run through Dec. 13, while the tournament's official squad lists were published Wednesday.

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State Department Qatar Travel Advisory

The State Department's Oct. 23 advisory urges Americans to reconsider travel to Qatar because of the risk of armed conflict. U.S. government employees must obtain special authorization to travel there. The advisory also identifies risks to civilian aviation from regional political and military tensions. Americans who travel to Qatar are urged to prepare to shelter in place and have an emergency departure plan that does not depend on U.S. government assistance.

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The letter to players pointed to the government's Level 3 travel advisory and related directives affecting embassy staff and families. The well-being of our players and staff will always be our top priority, the letter said. We are extremely proud of the preparation by our players and coaches to represent the U.S. in the World Cup, the letter said.

Unfortunately, in light of current circumstances including the U.S. State Department's Level 3 Travel Advisory for Qatar and related directives for Embassy staff and families, we are no longer able to participate in the tournament. Please accept our deepest appreciation for your commitment to U.S. Soccer and our shared disappointment about these circumstances, the letter concluded.

U.S. Players Withdrawn From World Cup

Fox News Digital also reported that nonemergency U.S. government employees and their families were ordered out of Saudi Arabia on Oct. 23 over safety concerns. The Americans were scheduled to open Group J play against Montenegro on Nov. 21, face Chile on Nov. 24 and finish against Algeria on Nov. 27. The roster included Philadelphia Union forward Malik Jakupovic, who scored eight goals during qualifying, and players affiliated with European clubs including AC Milan, Ajax and PSV.

Jakupovic was a star of the qualifying squad in February, with eight goals in three games, before his rise with the club's first team this season. The World Cup was to be his biggest moment yet on an international stage. The withdrawal means he will return to the Union for the playoffs. The Union begin their three-game series with the New England Revolution on Nov. 21 in Foxborough, Mass.

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, with Game 2 at Subaru Park on Nov. 28. The United States earned its place in February, winning its qualifying group in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Americans beat the hosts 8-0 and St. Kitts and Nevis 10-0 before clinching qualification with a 1-1 draw against the Dominican Republic. Nine members of that qualifying squad were included on the World Cup roster.

Jakupovic Returns To Philadelphia Union

Among the 21 players on the U.S. team was Jakupovic. This year's competition is the second under the tournament's expanded annual, 48-team format and the second of five consecutive editions awarded to Qatar. FIFA outlined plans for 104 matches and a final at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. The tournament was set to run from Nov. 13 to Dec. 19 before the schedule was adjusted.

Chile and Algeria were the other teams in the group along with Montenegro. The decision was made due to safety and security concerns in the Middle East, according to the letter sent to the U.S. team's players. They were informed on Wednesday.