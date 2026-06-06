USA vs. Germany prediction, odds: Best bet for Saturday’s World Cup friendly

Team USA takes on Germany in one last dress rehearsal before the World Cup begins.

opener, Team USA will face a tough Germany side Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field in Chicago for one last tune-up match.with a 3-2 victory over Senegal last week.

Captain America, Christian Pulisic, snapped a scoring drought and found the back of the net in this important win. Germany and Julian Nagelsmann’s experienced squad made short work of Finland, securing a 4-0 victory in front of a home crowd during their most recent friendly.

As expected, Die Mannschaft are favored at -170 on the moneyline, with the U.S. entering as firm +380 underdogs atTeam USA’s offensive spark was on full display during their clash with Senegal, with Sergino Dest and Pulisic combining for two goals inside the opening 20 minutes. Then veteran Sadio Mane leveled the score in the 53rd minute with a clinical brace, setting the stage for tense moments before Folarin Balogun ultimately buried the game-winner for the Yanks.

The Stars and Stripes’ never-quit attitude is undeniable, and with qualification for eight of the last nine World Cups, the Yanks have consistently performed to a high standard in CONCACAF play. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Nevertheless, those recurring defensive hiccups, notably the five goals conceded against Belgium this past March and the sleepwalking into the second half against Senegal, continue to weigh heavily on the minds of pundits alike.

They’ll need to maintain far better composure to survive the relentless high press favored by this German side. Die Mannschaft enters this friendly with an unbeaten 8-0 record under Nagelsmann in recent international fixtures, overcoming opponents with a 27-5 aggregate score. The German attack features the likes of Jamal Musiala, Deniz Undav and Florian Wirtz. Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, who missed the pitch against Finland, will be available to play as well.

Undav scored twice and assisted on a goal, while Musiala sealed the win with a late strike against Finland.best sports betting sites and apps While upsets and close calls have been the norm in recent friendly matches, I still think this is a tall order for the U.S. to tackle. It’s possible we won’t see key German players for the entire 90 minutes, and I believe the match could be close at times.

Ultimately, Germany’s tactics, strength and skill are likely to prevail. Why Trust New York Post Betting Mike Turay is a sports journalist and editor who closely follows the NBA, NFL, college sports and UFC. He has demonstrated expertise in both NBA and NFL player prop bets for nearly three years. Mike is also highly knowledgeable about the sportsbook offer landscape, frequently trying and reviewing the latest apps and sites.





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