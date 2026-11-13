USA Volleyball team’s California home abruptly closes down after 15 years: ‘We made every mistake’

Game over.

Open Gym Premier has permanently closed its 25-court sports facility in Anaheim, California, after 15 years. CEO Matt Kanne announced the abrupt shutdown of Open Gym Premier’s primary facility in Anaheim, California.

“Today is the last day for these courts in Anaheim that were laid down in 2003. Our offices will remain, but the facility is gone. The memories are not. Neither is the impact,” Kanne wrote in a“There is sadness in the emptiness of this place, but even more gratitude for what it meant and what was built here.

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” The Anaheim facility featured nine basketball courts, 12 volleyball courts, a full-service café, and a retail store. In a photo slideshow, the company shared a photo of the late Kobe Bryant training there. Madison Kubik, from left, Molly McCage, and Jordan Thompson of Team USA celebrate in Quebec City on June 5. Kobe Bryant plays at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 11, 2011.

Bryant was among the elite athletes who trained at Open Gym Premier. Kanne reflected on the facility’s 2011 opening, saying “We made every mistake. There were flops, bad ideas… but we just kept going. ” The company also operates two youth basketball leagues out of its facilities.

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Open Gym Premier ran over 500 tournaments and 700 player camps at the facility over the years, according to its announcement.

“So many great memories in this gym. Sad to see the doors close. Thank you for everything,” one coach wrote in the comments. Matt Kanne, CEO of Open Gym Premier, announced the end of operations at the sports company’s Anaheim location.

“I have so many fond memories watching my daughter play volleyball from eighth grade on up through her high school career. New friends were created and so many memories will never be forgotten,” another wrote.

“So sad to see this chapter close…we had the best times at this gym and will miss this facility so much,” a third commenter wrote. The sports company also operates a facility in Oakland with four basketball courts, and a facility in Ladera Ranch with eight basketball and volleyball courts. Youtube/@opengympremier2926 “We knew this day would come,” the Anaheim closure announcement continued.

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“What we didn’t realize was that more valuable than any replacement facility was the grit we developed over 16 years in Anaheim. ”. At the time, the facility had 75 employees. California Post News