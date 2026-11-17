The World Championship was an appetizer for the PWHL season.

Less than two minutes into the third period of Monday’s women’s ice hockey World Championship final, the U.S. and Canada exchanged goals. It was one of the most exciting stretches in yet another memorable chapter in women’s hockey’s greatest rivalry.

Canada’s Sarah Fillier celebrates after scoring during the gold medal match against the U.S. at the Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship in Herning, Denmark, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The Americans ultimately defeated their archnemesis 6-2 to add another gold medal to their resume and hand the Canadians silver for the second time in nine months. At the 2026 Winter Games in February, U.S. captain Hilary Knight forced overtime, where the Americans ultimately won 2-1.

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Knight, who said earlier this year that her fifth Olympics would be her last, once again led the U.S. to victory Monday, scoring two goals. The World Championship was an appetizer for the PWHL season. And the results of Monday’s game had added significance for the New York Sirens.

Two of the team’s most important players — Sarah Fillier and Casey O’Brien — found themselves in opposing jerseys of the international showdown, providing a glimpse of the supersize talent and competitive fire that will soon reunite in New York. Casey O’Brien, left, and Alex Carpenter celebrate with their gold medals after defeating Canada in Denmark, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The U.S. won 6-2.

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Fillier, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 PWHL draft and one of Canada’s brightest stars, missed two games of the tournament after suffering a right shoulder injury during a pretournament game. But she scored two of her six goals in this year’s tournament Monday, though it wasn’t enough. O’Brien, a finalist in last season’s Rookie of the Year race, recorded a six-game point streak that ended in the gold medal game.

She was the player of the game after logging a goal and an assist in a dominant win against Germany in group play. She finished the tournament fourth in points with 10. O’Brien and Fillier will transition back to teammates this week when they join the Sirens for training camp, which opens Wednesday. Canada’s Rosalie Tremblay, left, and United States’ Casey O’Brien fight for the puck in Herning, Denmark, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

O’Brien is looking to build on a promising rookie season and even more encouraging senior national team debut, while Fillier hopes to pick up where she left off. The Sirens have plenty to prove after finishing seventh in the standings last season and missing the playoffs for a third consecutive year. The Sirens have plenty of talent — as evidenced by the fact they sent a PWHL-high nine players, from six different countries, to the World Championship.

But coach Greg Fargo, entering his third season, hasn’t always been able to maximize the roster’s talent. Consistency and forming a solid identity have been major problems for New York. But the returns of O’Brien, Fillier and Czechia star Kristýna Kaltounková should give the Sirens a solid foundation to build on. Canada's Sarah Fillier celebrates after scoring during the gold medal match against the U.S. at the Women's Ice Hockey World Championship in Herning, Denmark, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

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Casey O'Brien, left, and Alex Carpenter celebrate with their gold medals after defeating Canada in Denmark, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The U.S. won 6-2. Canada's Rosalie Tremblay, left, and United States' Casey O'Brien fight for the puck in Herning, Denmark, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.