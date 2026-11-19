One of the biggest rivalries in softball has met once again, as No. 1 Japan and No. 2 United States opened the Japan All-Star Series on Thursday, and of course

The U.S. scored five runs in the top of the 11th to defeat Japan 11-7 at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, to take the lead in this three-game series.

| USA Softball One of the biggest rivalries in softball has met once again, as No. 1 Japan and No. 2 United States opened theIn extra innings, the U.S. managed to score five runs in the top of the 11th to defeat Japan 11-7 at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. Patty Gasso’s squad collected 14 hits, including four home runs. Skylar Wallace went 3-for-6, while Alyssa Brito homered, doubled, and drove in three runs.

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In the first inning, Japan looked to be the better team. They scored twice in the first inning due to Ayane Nakagawa’s RBI double and Yui Nakamizo’s run-scoring single. Japan then extended the lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning, scoring on a double-steal. Late in the sixth inning, the U.S. built momentum.

Brito opened the inning with a solo shot, and a throwing error from Japan put two more runners on. With opportunity on the line, Jocelyn Erickson ripped a three-run homer to grab the lead. The hype was stolen quickly from the U.S. when Japan’s Mayu Okawa singled home Kyoko Ishikawa to force extra innings with two outs in the seventh.

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A pitcher’s duel commenced from there, and it wasn’t until the 10th inning that Janae Jefferson launched a two-run homer to regain the lead. Japan battled back again in one last effort as Okawa delivered another RBI single and Risa Kawamura followed with a sacrifice fly to tie at 6-6. The U.S. managed to rally in the 11th when Maya Brady singled, and Wallace drove in the go-ahead run.

Brito added insurance with a two-run double before Wells yanked a two-run homer. Megan Faraimo earned the victory with four strikeouts in two innings of relief. Karlyn Pickens started the game, throwing four innings and allowing two runs while striking out six. Kenzie Brown contributed five innings with seven strikeouts.

What’s at Stake at the Japan All-Star Series Japan and the U.S. have gone back and forth quite a bit in softball, meeting in World Cup, Olympics, and All-Star series finals, with Japan often coming out resilient. While Japan defeated the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for the gold medal and remains No. 1 in the world, the United States has been on the rise over the last few years.to advance and eventually won gold over Chinese Taipei.

Most recently, the U.S. defeated Japan at home in Oklahoma City for While this Japan All-Star Series doesn’t count toward the run for Olympic qualification, bragging rights are certainly on the line. The Japan All-Star Series was created in 2016 and saw over 31,000 fans pack the Tokyo Dome, while 2017 saw 15,000 fans in the stands at Yokohama Stadium.

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Japan and the U.S. will be back on the field on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. CT at Okinawa Cellular Stadium, marking the first-ever senior women’s international softball event hosted at the park. Fans can watch live onNicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 . Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.